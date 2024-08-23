ACELYRIN, INC. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACELYRIN, INC. (Nasdaq: SLRN), a late-stage clinical biopharma company focused on accelerating the development and delivery of transformative medicines in immunology, today announced that members of its management team will participate in fireside chats and 1x1 meetings at the following investor conferences:



Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference 2024

Date: Thursday, September 5, 2024

Location: Boston, MA

Fireside chat: 1:30 PM - 2:05 PM ET

Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Friday, September 6, 2024

Location: New York, NY

Fireside chat: 11:30 AM - 12:05 PM ET

H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: Monday, September 9, 2024

Location: New York, NY

Fireside chat: 2:00 PM - 2:30 PM ET

Live webcasts of the fireside chats will be available on the Company’s website under Events & Presentations. Replays of each webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days following the event.

About ACELYRIN, INC.

ACELYRIN, INC. (Nasdaq: SLRN) is focused on providing patients life-changing new treatment options by identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. ACELYRIN’s lead program, lonigutamab, is a subcutaneously delivered monoclonal antibody targeting IGF-1R being investigated for the treatment of thyroid eye disease.

For more information about ACELYRIN, visit us at www.acelyrin.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Forward Looking Statements

Some statements in this press release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements, including statements regarding ACELYRIN’s business plans and potential future benefits of our pipeline. While ACELYRIN, INC. considers any projections to be based on reasonable assumptions, these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements.