SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

ACELYRIN, INC. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

August 23, 2024 | 
1 min read

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACELYRIN, INC. (Nasdaq: SLRN), a late-stage clinical biopharma company focused on accelerating the development and delivery of transformative medicines in immunology, today announced that members of its management team will participate in fireside chats and 1x1 meetings at the following investor conferences:

Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference 2024
Date: Thursday, September 5, 2024
Location: Boston, MA
Fireside chat: 1:30 PM - 2:05 PM ET

Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Friday, September 6, 2024
Location: New York, NY
Fireside chat: 11:30 AM - 12:05 PM ET

H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference
Date: Monday, September 9, 2024
Location: New York, NY
Fireside chat: 2:00 PM - 2:30 PM ET

Live webcasts of the fireside chats will be available on the Company’s website under Events & Presentations. Replays of each webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days following the event.

About ACELYRIN, INC.
ACELYRIN, INC. (Nasdaq: SLRN) is focused on providing patients life-changing new treatment options by identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. ACELYRIN’s lead program, lonigutamab, is a subcutaneously delivered monoclonal antibody targeting IGF-1R being investigated for the treatment of thyroid eye disease.

For more information about ACELYRIN, visit us at www.acelyrin.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Forward Looking Statements
Some statements in this press release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements, including statements regarding ACELYRIN’s business plans and potential future benefits of our pipeline. While ACELYRIN, INC. considers any projections to be based on reasonable assumptions, these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements.

ACELYRIN Contacts:
Tyler Marciniak
Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs
investors@acelyrin.com
media@acelyrin.com

Southern California Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration of young woman standing in front of exit door
Layoffs
Boundless Bio Announces ‘Modest Reduction’ to San Diego Workforce
August 13, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Rajesh Misra, Principal, Life Sciences Quality and Regulatory, KPMG; Denise Mead, Healthcare and Life Sciences Technology Leader, Microsoft; Don Soong, Sr. Director/GM, QARA and Spend Transparency Solutions, IQVIA
Partnered
QARA Professionals Question a Future with Cybersecurity Issues, US Litigation, and the EU AI Act
August 12, 2024
 · 
8 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights
Pictured: Sign at FibroGen's headquarters in Calif
Layoffs
FibroGen to Lay Off 127 Workers in San Francisco
August 12, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Pictured: Money growth/iStock, RomoloTavani
Funding
Symbiotic Capital Launches With More Than $600M to Provide Life Science Loans
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor