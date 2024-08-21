ACCU Reference Medical Lab Revolutionizes Tick-Borne Disease Diagnostics with New Molecular PCR Panels

LINDEN, N.J., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ACCU Reference Medical Laboratory, a leading provider of advanced diagnostic services, is proud to announce the implementation and availability of our new molecular PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) panels for the diagnosis of tick-borne diseases. This groundbreaking development promises to enhance the accuracy, speed, and comprehensiveness of diagnosing these diseases, ensuring better patient outcomes.

Innovative Tick-Borne Disease Diagnostic

Tick-borne diseases are a growing concern, nationwide, with cases on the rise, due to increasing tick populations and expanding geographic ranges. These diseases, including Lyme Disease, Anaplasmosis, Babesiosis, Ehrlichiosis, and Rickettsia Species can present with non-specific symptoms that complicate diagnosis. Early and accurate detection is crucial for effective treatment and prevention of severe complications.

The new molecular PCR panels introduced by ACCU Reference Medical Lab offer a highly sensitive and specific method for detecting various tick-borne pathogens. This cutting-edge technology allows for the simultaneous identification of multiple pathogens in a single test, providing a comprehensive diagnostic solution.

Key Benefits of the new PCR panels for diagnostic of tick-borne pathogens

Enhanced Sensitivity and Specificity: The molecular PCR panels are designed to detect even low levels of pathogen DNA, ensuring accurate diagnosis even in early stages of infection.

Rapid Turnaround Time: Results are available within hours, allowing for prompt clinical decision-making and initiation of appropriate treatment.

Comprehensive Detection: The panels cover a broad range of tick-borne pathogens, reducing the need for multiple tests and improving diagnostic efficiency.

Minimally Invasive: The tests require only a small blood sample, making the process easier and more comfortable for patients.

Expert Commentary

“We are thrilled to bring this advanced diagnostic tool to our healthcare providers and patients,” said Dr. Julian Arce, Laboratory Director of ACCU Reference Medical Lab. “Our new molecular PCR panels represent a significant leap forward in the fight against tick-borne diseases. By providing faster and more accurate diagnoses, we aim to improve patient outcomes and contribute to public health efforts in managing these complex infections.”

About ACCU Reference Medical Lab

ACCU Reference Medical Lab is a premier multi-specialty reference laboratory dedicated to providing comprehensive diagnostic services, nationwide. With a focus on accuracy, reliability, and innovation, the laboratory offers a wide range of tests to support healthcare providers in delivering optimal patient care.

