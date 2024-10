The latest twist in the prescription fish-oil saga emerged today when a federal appeals court issued a ruling that clears the way for generic versions of Lovaza, which has been a $1 billion seller for GlaxoSmithKline GSK +0.1% (here is the ruling). The news, however, was taken by some investors to be a big challenge for Amarin, a much-smaller player that sells the rival Vascepa pill.

