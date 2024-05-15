5 Top Companies Hiring Software Development Jobs

Looking for software development jobs in the biopharma industry? Check out these five top companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
Over a dozen companies are looking to fill software development openings, as shown by the roughly 40 jobs posted on BioSpace. The open positions are located across the United States, including in California, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Washington, D.C. There are also a few remote roles available.
If you’re interested in a software development job, check out the opportunities at these top five companies.
-
- Amgen has several open positions in California and Washington, D.C. Jobs include executive director of precision medicine-CV/metabolic, biostatistical programming senior manager and senior engineer-sustainability.
-
- Eli Lilly has several job openings, mostly in Indiana. Positions include associate consultant-IT records management, associate director-MES technical lead and AI solutions delivery engineer.
-
- AbbVie has multiple open positions, mainly in Illinois. Jobs include data integration engineer; associate brand technology consultant; and manager, technology and user experience.
-
- Moderna has multiple job openings in Massachusetts and Washington. Positions include software development engineers and a principal technical program manager.
-
- Takeda has multiple open positions, mainly in Massachusetts. Jobs include application management functional lead, senior project manager and director of US medical-omnichannel engagement lead.
As you consider these open positions, remember to check out our job search toolkit, which features multiple resources to help you make your next career move.
Angela Gabriel is content manager, life sciences careers, at BioSpace. You can reach her at angela.gabriel@biospace.com and follow her on LinkedIn.
Want more job market insights? Subscribe to Career Insider to receive our quarterly life sciences job market reports, career advice and more.