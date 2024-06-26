5 Top Companies Hiring in the Washington, D.C., Area

Looking for a biopharma job in or near Washington, D.C.? Check out these five top companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
Located in BioCapital, home to renowned medical school Johns Hopkins University, the Washington, D.C., area is a hot hiring spot. Hundreds of open jobs located within 15 miles of D.C., including many remote positions, are posted on BioSpace.
If you’re interested in working at a biopharma company in or near the capital city, check out the open roles at the five top companies hiring there.
- Amgen has nearly 100 openings, mostly in Washington, D.C. Jobs include medical value access liaison, biostatistics senior manager and executive medical director of cardiology.
- Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research has over 10 open positions. Most are in Maryland, but some are remote opportunities. Roles include director of PET drug evaluation, Animal Care and Use Committee (ACUC) coordinator and medicinal chemistry scientist IV.
- United States Pharmacopeia has over 10 openings, mostly in Maryland. Positions include biologics business portfolio development manager, import export specialist and director of AMT biologics programs.
- Moderna has several open positions. Most are in Maryland. Jobs include senior director of US regulatory policy and regulatory intelligence; senior director of clinical development, infectious disease; and regulatory intelligence manager.
- Lundbeck has several openings. Most positions are remote, but there are also roles in Washington, D.C., and Virginia. Jobs include senior medical science liaison of neurology for the South Atlantic territory; senior scientist of potency assays for antibodies; and manager of sampling operations (commercial operations).
