Zogenix, Inc. And Battelle Expand Dosepro Technology Business Agreement

SAN DIEGO and COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 3, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zogenix, Inc. (Nasdaq:ZGNX) and Battelle today announced that they have entered into a new long-term collaborative agreement regarding co-marketing of Zogenix’s DosePro® needle-free drug delivery technology, advancing potential out-licensing opportunities for DosePro with biopharmaceutical clients, and expanding the application of the technology to higher-dose biologic therapies.

