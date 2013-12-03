SUBSCRIBE
Zogenix, Inc. And Battelle Expand Dosepro Technology Business Agreement

December 3, 2013 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO and COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 3, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zogenix, Inc. (Nasdaq:ZGNX) and Battelle today announced that they have entered into a new long-term collaborative agreement regarding co-marketing of Zogenix’s DosePro® needle-free drug delivery technology, advancing potential out-licensing opportunities for DosePro with biopharmaceutical clients, and expanding the application of the technology to higher-dose biologic therapies.

Alliances
