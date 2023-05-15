SUBSCRIBE
Zimmer Biomet Announces Quarterly Dividend for Second Quarter of 2023

May 15, 2023 | 
1 min read

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend to stockholders for the second quarter of 2023.

WARSAW, Ind., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Zimmer Biomet (Formerly Known As Biomet Inc.) Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend to stockholders for the second quarter of 2023. The cash dividend of $0.24 per share is payable on or about July 31, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 26, 2023.

About the Company

Zimmer Biomet is a global medical technology leader with a comprehensive portfolio designed to maximize mobility and improve health. We seamlessly transform the patient experience through our innovative products and suite of integrated digital and robotic technologies that leverage data, data analytics and artificial intelligence.

With 90+ years of trusted leadership and proven expertise, Zimmer Biomet is positioned to deliver the highest quality solutions to patients and providers. Our legacy continues to come to life today through our progressive culture of evolution and innovation.

For more information about our product portfolio, our operations in 25+ countries and sales in 100+ countries or about joining our team, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow Zimmer Biomet on Twitter at www.twitter.com/zimmerbiomet.

