Zimmer Biomet Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results.

Fourth quarter net sales of $1.940 billion increased 6.3% and 6.1% on a constant currency 1 basis

increased 6.3% and 6.1% on a constant currency basis Fourth quarter diluted earnings per share were $2.01 ; adjusted 1 diluted earnings per share were $2.20

; adjusted diluted earnings per share were Full-year net sales of $7.394 billion increased 6.5% and 7.5% on a constant currency 1 basis

increased 6.5% and 7.5% on a constant currency basis Full-year diluted earnings per share were $4.88 ; adjusted 1 diluted earnings per share were $7.55

; adjusted diluted earnings per share were Company provides full-year 2024 financial guidance WARSAW, Ind., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet (Formerly Known As Biomet Inc.) Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH) today reported financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023. The Company reported fourth quarter net sales of $1.940 billion, an increase of 6.3% over the prior year period, and an increase of 6.1% on a constant currency1 basis. Net sales for the full year were $7.394 billion, an increase of 6.5% over the prior year, and an increase of 7.5% on a constant currency1 basis. Net earnings for the fourth quarter were $419.2 million, or $458.1 million on an adjusted1 basis. For the full year, net earnings were $1.024 billion, or $1.584 billion on an adjusted1 basis. Diluted earnings per share were $2.01 for the fourth quarter, and adjusted1 diluted earnings per share were $2.20. Full-year diluted earnings per share were $4.88, and adjusted1 diluted earnings per share were $7.55. 1. Reconciliations of these measures to the corresponding U.S. generally accepted accounting principles measures are included in this press release. “We are pleased to conclude a very successful year with strong fourth quarter results driven by consistent execution, including a healthy second-half growth profile,” said Ivan Tornos, Zimmer Biomet’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “I’m confident in our ability to carry our 2023 momentum into 2024 and to create further value for our stakeholders. As we look ahead, we remain laser focused on our priorities to advance people and culture, achieve operational excellence and drive innovation and diversification to deliver on our Mission.” Recent Highlights Aligned with the ongoing transformation of Zimmer Biomet’s business, key recent highlights include: Received notification from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially closing out the FDA Warning Letter for the Warsaw North Campus facility, allowing for the re-allocation of team time and resources to support future innovation and long-term growth

Introduced HAMMR™, an automated Hip Impaction System for bone preparation and implant placement during hip replacement surgery, strengthening Zimmer Biomet’s portfolio of automated surgical instruments to help surgeons achieve customized control, precision, and energy levels

Initiated a global restructuring program in late 2023 to optimize our cost base and drive greater efficiencies throughout the Company. These actions underscore our commitment to improving our growth profile and profitability and are expected to result in approximately $200 million in run rate cost savings as we exit 2025

in run rate cost savings as we exit 2025 Completed a $500 million share buyback program in January 2024

share buyback program in Appointed Louis A. Shapiro to the Zimmer Biomet Board of Directors ; as the former President and Chief Executive Officer of the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS), a leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health, Mr. Shapiro brings a significant depth of industry leadership experience and a unique customer perspective to the ZB Board

; as the former President and Chief Executive Officer of the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS), a leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health, Mr. Shapiro brings a significant depth of industry leadership experience and a unique customer perspective to the ZB Board Continued recognition for our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) efforts with inclusion in the Newsweek America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024 list as well as earning a 100% score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index

list as well as earning a 100% score on the Received additional recognition for our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) efforts from CDP earning an ‘A’ score for climate change based on 2023 disclosures Geographic and Product Category Sales The following sales tables provide results by geography and product category for the three-month period and year ended December 31, 2023, as well as the percentage change compared to the applicable prior year period, on both a reported basis and a constant currency basis. NET SALES - THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 (in millions, unaudited) Constant Net Currency Sales % Change % Change Geographic Results United States $ 1,128.2 4.4 % 4.4 % International 811.9 9.1 8.7 Total $ 1,940.1 6.3 % 6.1 % Product Categories Knees United States $ 471.5 5.4 % 5.4 % International 326.8 6.7 5.8 Total 798.3 5.9 5.6 Hips United States 263.3 4.0 4.0 International 241.5 2.5 3.2 Total 504.8 3.3 3.6 S.E.T. * 453.3 6.9 6.4 Other 183.7 15.8 15.9 Total $ 1,940.1 6.3 % 6.1 % * Sports Medicine, Extremities, Trauma, Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic NET SALES - YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 (in millions, unaudited) Constant Net Currency Sales % Change % Change Geographic Results United States $ 4,288.8 6.9 % 6.9 % International 3,105.4 6.1 8.2 Total $ 7,394.2 6.5 % 7.5 % Product Categories Knees United States $ 1,770.6 9.6 % 9.6 % International 1,267.8 9.0 11.1 Total 3,038.4 9.4 10.2 Hips United States 1,012.3 5.4 5.4 International 954.9 2.2 4.9 Total 1,967.2 3.8 5.1 S.E.T. * 1,752.6 3.3 3.8 Other 636.0 11.6 12.6 Total $ 7,394.2 6.5 % 7.5 % * Sports Medicine, Extremities, Trauma, Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic Amounts reported in millions are computed based on the actual amounts. As a result, the sum of the components reported in millions may not equal the total amount reported in millions due to rounding. Percentages presented are calculated from the underlying unrounded amounts. Financial Guidance The Company is providing the following full-year 2024 financial guidance: Projected Year Ending December 31, 2024 2024 Reported Revenue Change 4.5% - 5.5% Foreign Currency Exchange Impact (0.5) % 2024 Constant Currency Revenue Change 5.0% - 6.0% Adjusted Diluted EPS(1) $8.00 - $8.15 (1) This measure is a non-GAAP financial measure for which a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is not available without unreasonable efforts. See “Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below, which identifies the information that is unavailable without unreasonable efforts and provides additional information. It is probable that this forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure may be materially different from the corresponding GAAP financial measure. Conference Call The Company will conduct its fourth quarter and full-year 2023 investor conference call today, February 8, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The audio webcast can be accessed via Zimmer Biomet’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.zimmerbiomet.com . It will be archived for replay following the conference call. About the Company Zimmer Biomet is a global medical technology leader with a comprehensive portfolio designed to maximize mobility and improve health. We seamlessly transform the patient experience through our innovative products and suite of integrated digital and robotic technologies that leverage data, data analytics and artificial intelligence. With 90+ years of trusted leadership and proven expertise, Zimmer Biomet is positioned to deliver the highest quality solutions to patients and providers. Our legacy continues to come to life today through our progressive culture of evolution and innovation. For more information about our product portfolio, our operations in 25+ countries and sales in 100+ countries or about joining our team, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow Zimmer Biomet on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/zimmerbiomet or X / Twitter at www.twitter.com/zimmerbiomet . Website Information We routinely post important information for investors on our website, www.zimmerbiomet.com , in the “Investor Relations” section. We use this website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investor Relations section of our website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website or any other website referenced herein is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document. Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures This press release and our commentary in our investor conference call today include non-GAAP financial measures that differ from financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other companies and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, other measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Net sales change information for the three-month period and the year ended December 31, 2023 is presented on a GAAP (reported) basis and on a constant currency basis. Constant currency percentage changes exclude the effects of foreign currency exchange rates. They are calculated by translating current and prior-period sales at the same predetermined exchange rate. The translated results are then used to determine year-over-year percentage increases or decreases. Net earnings and diluted earnings per share for the three-month period and the year ended December 31, 2023, net earnings (loss) and diluted earnings (loss) per share for the three-month period ended December 31, 2022, and net earnings and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations for the year ended December 31, 2022 are presented on a GAAP (reported) basis and on an adjusted basis. These adjusted financial measures exclude the effects of certain items, which are detailed in the reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures presented later in this press release. Free cash flow from continuing operations is an additional non-GAAP measure that is presented in this press release. Free cash flow from continuing operations is computed by deducting additions to instruments and other property, plant and equipment of continuing operations from net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in this press release. This press release also contains supplemental reconciliations of additional non-GAAP financial measures that the Company presents in other contexts. These additional non-GAAP financial measures are computed from the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure as indicated in the applicable reconciliation. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures internally to evaluate the performance of the business. Additionally, management believes these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful incremental information to investors to consider when evaluating the performance of the Company. Management believes these measures offer the ability to make period-to-period comparisons that are not impacted by certain items that can cause dramatic changes in reported income but that do not impact the fundamentals of our operations. The non-GAAP measures enable the evaluation of operating results and trend analysis by allowing a reader to better identify operating trends that may otherwise be masked or distorted by these types of items that are excluded from the non-GAAP measures. In addition, constant currency sales changes, adjusted operating profit, adjusted diluted earnings per share and free cash flow are used as performance metrics in our incentive compensation programs. Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Financial Measures This press release also includes certain forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures for the year ending December 31, 2024. We calculate forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures based on internal forecasts that omit certain amounts that would be included in GAAP financial measures. For instance, we exclude the impact of certain charges related to initial compliance with the European Union Medical Device Regulation; restructuring and other cost reduction initiatives; acquisition, integration, divestiture and related; and certain legal and tax matters. We have not provided quantitative reconciliations of these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures because the excluded items are not available on a prospective basis without unreasonable efforts. For example, the timing of certain transactions is difficult to predict because management’s plans may change. In addition, the Company believes such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors. It is probable that these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures may be materially different from the corresponding GAAP financial measures. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding financial guidance, statements regarding continuation of execution, growth, and value creation, and any statements about our forecasts, expectations, plans, intentions, strategies or prospects. All statements other than statements of historical or current fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of management and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances include, but are not limited to: competition; pricing pressures; dependence on new product development, technological advances and innovation; changes in customer demand for our products and services caused by demographic changes, obsolescence, development of different therapies or other factors; shifts in the product category or regional sales mix of our products and services; the effects of business disruptions, either alone or in combination with other risks on our business and operations; the risks and uncertainties related to our ability to successfully execute our restructuring plans; control of costs and expenses; our ability to attract, retain and develop the highly skilled employees, senior management, independent agents and distributors we need to support our business; the possibility that the anticipated synergies and other benefits from mergers and acquisitions will not be realized, or will not be realized within the expected time periods; the risks and uncertainties related to our ability to successfully integrate the operations, products, employees and distributors of acquired companies; the effect of the potential disruption of management’s attention from ongoing business operations due to integration matters related to mergers and acquisitions; the effect of mergers and acquisitions on our relationships with customers, suppliers and lenders and on our operating results and businesses generally; the ability to form and implement alliances; dependence on a limited number of suppliers for key raw materials and other inputs and for outsourced activities; the risk of disruptions in the supply of materials and components used in manufacturing or sterilizing our products; breaches or failures of our information technology systems or products, including by cyberattack, unauthorized access or theft; challenges relating to changes in and compliance with governmental laws and regulations affecting our U.S. and international businesses, including regulations of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other government regulators, such as more stringent requirements for regulatory clearance of products; the outcome of government investigations; the impact of healthcare reform and cost containment measures, including efforts sponsored by government agencies, legislative bodies, the private sector and healthcare purchasing organizations, through reductions in reimbursement levels, repayment demands and otherwise; the impact of substantial indebtedness on our ability to service our debt obligations and/or refinance amounts outstanding under our debt obligations at maturity on terms favorable to us, or at all; changes in tax obligations arising from examinations by tax authorities and from changes in tax laws in jurisdictions where we do business, including as a result of the “base erosion and profit shifting” project (“Pillar Two”) undertaken by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (“OECD”) and otherwise; challenges to the tax-free nature of the ZimVie Inc. (“ZimVie”) spinoff transaction and the subsequent liquidation of our retained interest in ZimVie; the risk of additional tax liability due to the recategorization of our independent agents and distributors to employees; the risk that material impairment of the carrying value of our intangible assets, including goodwill, could negatively affect our operating results; changes in general domestic and international economic conditions, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; changes in general industry and market conditions, including domestic and international growth, inflation and currency exchange rates; the domestic and international business impact of political, social and economic instability, tariffs, trade restrictions and embargoes, sanctions, wars, disputes and other conflicts, including on our ability to operate in, export to or from or collect accounts receivable in affected countries; challenges relating to changes in and compliance with governmental laws and regulations affecting our U.S. and international businesses, including regulations of the FDA and other government regulators relating to medical products, healthcare fraud and abuse laws and data privacy and security laws; the success of our quality and operational excellence initiatives; the ability to remediate matters identified in inspectional observations or warning letters issued by the FDA and other regulators, while continuing to satisfy the demand for our products; product liability, intellectual property and commercial litigation losses; and the ability to obtain and maintain adequate intellectual property protection. A further list and description of these risks and uncertainties and other factors can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, including in the sections captioned “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors,” and our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.zimmerbiomet.com or on request from us. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we expressly disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements since there can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. This cautionary note is applicable to all forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Note: Amounts reported in millions within this press release are computed based on the actual amounts. As a result, the sum of the components reported in millions may not equal the total amount reported in millions due to rounding. Certain columns and rows within tables may not add due to the use of rounded numbers. Percentages presented are calculated from the underlying unrounded amounts. ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 and 2022 (in millions, except per share amounts, unaudited) 2023 2022 Net Sales $ 1,940.1 $ 1,825.1 Cost of products sold, excluding intangible asset amortization 538.8 520.3 Intangible asset amortization 144.9 131.5 Research and development 113.3 108.0 Selling, general and administrative 722.3 727.1 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment - 289.8 Restructuring and other cost reduction initiatives 61.3 62.4 Quality remediation - 11.4 Acquisition, integration, divestiture and related 5.3 2.9 Operating expenses 1,585.9 1,853.4 Operating Profit (Loss) 354.2 (28.3) Other expense, net (19.5) (3.9) Interest expense, net (50.3) (42.6) Earnings (loss) before income taxes 284.4 (74.8) (Benefit) provision for income taxes (135.2) 55.4 Net earnings (loss) 419.6 (130.2) Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest 0.5 0.3 Net Earnings (Loss) of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ 419.2 $ (130.5) Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share Basic $ 2.02 $ (0.62) Diluted $ 2.01 $ (0.62) Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding Basic 207.9 209.8 Diluted 208.6 209.8 ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 and 2022 (in millions, except per share amounts, unaudited) 2023 2022 Net Sales $ 7,394.2 $ 6,939.9 Cost of products sold, excluding intangible asset amortization 2,083.8 2,019.5 Intangible asset amortization 561.5 526.8 Research and development 458.7 406.0 Selling, general and administrative 2,838.9 2,761.7 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment - 292.8 Restructuring and other cost reduction initiatives 151.9 191.6 Quality remediation - 33.8 Acquisition, integration, divestiture and related 21.7 11.4 Operating expenses 6,116.5 6,243.6 Operating Profit 1,277.7 696.3 Other expense, net (9.3) (128.0) Interest expense, net (201.2) (164.8) Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes 1,067.3 403.5 Provision for income taxes from continuing operations 42.2 112.3 Net Earnings from continuing operations 1,025.1 291.2 Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest 1.1 1.0 Net Earnings from Continuing Operations of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. 1,024.0 290.2 Loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes - (58.8) Net Earnings of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ 1,024.0 $ 231.4 Earnings Per Common Share - Basic Earnings from continuing operations $ 4.91 $ 1.38 Loss from discontinued operations - (0.28) Net Earnings Per Common Share - Basic $ 4.91 $ 1.10 Earnings Per Common Share - Diluted Earnings from continuing operations $ 4.88 $ 1.38 Loss from discontinued operations - (0.28) Net Earnings Per Common Share - Diluted $ 4.88 $ 1.10 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding Basic 208.7 209.6 Diluted 209.7 210.3 ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions, unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 415.8 $ 375.7 Receivables, net 1,442.4 1,381.5 Inventories 2,385.2 2,147.2 Other current assets 366.1 522.9 Total current assets 4,609.5 4,427.3 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,060.4 1,872.5 Goodwill 8,818.5 8,580.2 Intangible assets, net 4,856.4 5,063.8 Other assets 1,152.1 1,122.2 Total Assets $ 21,496.9 $ 21,066.0 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities $ 1,957.5 $ 1,813.9 Current portion of long-term debt 900.0 544.3 Other long-term liabilities 1,283.4 1,528.6 Long-term debt 4,867.9 5,152.2 Stockholders’ equity 12,488.1 12,027.0 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 21,496.9 $ 21,066.0 ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 and 2022 (in millions, unaudited) 2023 2022 Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities from continuing operations Net earnings from continuing operations $ 1,025.1 $ 291.2 Depreciation and amortization 951.7 926.4 Share-based compensation 99.8 105.0 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment - 292.8 (Gain) loss on investment in ZimVie Inc. (2.5) 116.6 Deferred income tax benefit (96.3) (64.4) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquired assets and liabilities Income taxes (73.8) (152.9) Receivables (51.9) (184.7) Inventories (240.4) (75.6) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (55.3) 103.0 Other assets and liabilities 25.2 (1.2) Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 1,581.6 1,356.2 Cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities from continuing operations Additions to instruments (311.7) (258.3) Additions to other property, plant and equipment (291.1) (187.9) Net investment hedge settlements 33.4 89.4 Acquisition of intellectual property rights (86.4) - Business combination investments, net of acquired cash (134.9) (99.8) Other investing activities 11.8 (65.4) Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations (778.9) (522.0) Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities from continuing operations Net payments on revolving facilities (325.0) 375.0 Proceeds from senior notes 499.8 - Redemption of senior notes (86.3) (1,275.8) Proceeds from term loan - 83.0 Payments on term loans (33.9) (242.9) Dividends paid to stockholders (200.9) (201.2) Proceeds from employee stock compensation plans 101.1 78.1 Distribution from ZimVie, Inc. - 540.6 Business combination contingent consideration payments (10.3) - Deferred business combination payments (4.0) - Repurchase of common stock (692.2) (126.4) Other financing activities (11.9) (6.1) Net cash used in financing activities from continuing operations (763.5) (775.7) Cash flows provided by (used in) discontinued operations Net cash used in operating activities - (71.5) Net cash used in investing activities - (7.2) Net cash used in financing activities - (68.1) Net cash flows used in discontinued operations - (146.8) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 0.9 (14.5) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 40.1 (102.8) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period (includes $100.4 at January 1, 2022 of discontinued operations cash) 375.7 478.5 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 415.8 $ 375.7 ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED NET SALES % CHANGE TO CONSTANT CURRENCY % CHANGE (unaudited) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 vs. 2022 Foreign Constant Exchange Currency % Change Impact % Change Geographic Results United States 4.4 % - % 4.4 % International 9.1 0.4 8.7 Total 6.3 % 0.2 % 6.1 % Product Categories Knees United States 5.4 % - % 5.4 % International 6.7 0.9 5.8 Total 5.9 0.3 5.6 Hips United States 4.0 - 4.0 International 2.5 (0.7) 3.2 Total 3.3 (0.3) 3.6 S.E.T. 6.9 0.5 6.4 Other 15.8 (0.1) 15.9 Total 6.3 % 0.2 % 6.1 % ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED NET SALES % CHANGE TO CONSTANT CURRENCY % CHANGE (unaudited) For the Year Ended December 31, 2023 vs. 2022 Foreign Constant Exchange Currency % Change Impact % Change Geographic Results United States 6.9 % - % 6.9 % International 6.1 (2.1) 8.2 Total 6.5 % (1.0) % 7.5 % Product Categories Knees United States 9.6 % - % 9.6 % International 9.0 (2.1) 11.1 Total 9.4 (0.8) 10.2 Hips United States 5.4 - 5.4 International 2.2 (2.7) 4.9 Total 3.8 (1.3) 5.1 S.E.T. 3.3 (0.5) 3.8 Other 11.6 (1.0) 12.6 Total 6.5 % (1.0) % 7.5 % ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED TO ADJUSTED RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER, 2023 and 2022 (in millions, except per share amounts, unaudited) FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 Cost of products

sold, excluding

intangible asset

amortization Intangible

asset

amortization Research and

development Selling, general

and administrative Restructuring and

other cost reduction

initiatives Acquisition,

integration,

divestiture

and related Other expense,

net (Benefit) provision

for income taxes Net Earnings

(Loss) of

Zimmer Biomet

Holdings, Inc. Diluted earnings

(loss) per

common share As Reported $ 538.8 $ 144.9 $ 113.3 $ 722.3 $ 61.3 $ 5.3 $ (19.5) $ (135.2) $ 419.2 $ 2.01 Inventory and manufacturing-related charges(1) (4.9) - - - - - - (0.3) 5.2 0.02 Intangible asset amortization(2) - (144.9) - - - - - 29.0 115.9 0.56 Restructuring and other cost reduction initiatives(3) - - - - (61.3) - - 19.3 42.0 0.20 Acquisition, integration, divestiture and related(4) - - - - - (5.3) - 0.3 5.0 0.02 Litigation(5) - - - (13.9) - - - 4.7 9.2 0.04 European Union Medical Device Regulation(6) - - (13.5) - - - - 3.2 10.3 0.05 Other charges(7) - - - 9.6 - - 26.4 (2.4) 19.2 0.09 Other certain tax adjustments(8) - - - - - - - 167.8 (167.8) (0.80) As Adjusted $ 533.9 $ - $ 99.7 $ 717.9 $ - $ - $ 6.9 $ 86.4 $ 458.1 $ 2.20 FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 Cost of products

sold, excluding

intangible asset

amortization Intangible

asset

amortization Research and

development Selling, general

and administrative Goodwill and

intangible asset

mpairment Restructuring and

other cost

reduction

initiatives Quality

remediation Acquisition,

integration,

divestiture

and related Other expense,

net (Benefit) provision

for income taxes Net Earnings

(Loss) of

Zimmer Biomet

Holdings, Inc. Diluted earnings

(loss) per

common share As Reported $ 520.3 $ 131.5 $ 108.0 $ 727.1 $ 289.8 $ 62.4 $ 11.4 $ 2.9 $ (3.9) $ 55.4 $ (130.5) $ (0.62) Inventory and manufacturing-related charges(1) (3.4) - - - - - - - - (3.1) 6.5 0.03 Intangible asset amortization(2) - (131.5) - - - - - - - 27.2 104.3 0.50 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment(9) - - - - (289.8) - - - - - 289.8 1.38 Restructuring and other cost reduction initiatives(3) - - - - - (62.4) - - - 17.0 45.4 0.22 Quality remediation(10) - - - - - - (11.4) - - 2.7 8.7 0.04 Acquisition, integration, divestiture and related(4) - - - - - - - (2.9) - 0.3 2.6 0.01 Litigation(5) - - - (26.8) - - - - - 6.9 19.9 0.09 European Union Medical Device Regulation(6) - - (15.8) - - - - - - 3.6 12.2 0.06 Other charges(7) - - - (1.2) - - - - 6.6 9.9 (2.1) (0.01) Other certain tax adjustments(8) - - - - - - - - - (39.5) 39.5 0.19 Effect of dilutive shares assuming net earnings(11) - - - - - - - - - - - (0.01) As Adjusted $ 516.9 $ - $ 92.2 $ 699.1 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 2.7 $ 80.4 $ 396.3 $ 1.88 ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED TO ADJUSTED RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 and 2022 (in millions, except per share amounts, unaudited) FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 Cost of products

sold, excluding

intangible asset

amortization Intangible

asset

amortization Research and

development Selling, general

and administrative Restructuring and

other cost

reduction

initiatives Acquisition,

integration,

divestiture

and related Other expense,

net Provision for

income taxes

from continuing

operations Net Earnings

from

Continuing

Operations

of Zimmer Biomet

Holdings, Inc. Diluted earnings

from

continuing

operations

per common

share As Reported $ 2,083.8 $ 561.5 $ 458.7 $ 2,838.9 $ 151.9 $ 21.7 $ (9.3) $ 42.2 $ 1,024.0 $ 4.88 Inventory and manufacturing-related charges(1) (18.3) - - - - - - 7.5 10.8 0.05 Intangible asset amortization(2) - (561.5) - - - - - 113.9 447.6 2.13 Restructuring and other cost reduction initiatives(3) - - - - (151.9) - - 39.8 112.1 0.53 Acquisition, integration, divestiture and related(4) - - - - - (21.7) - 0.7 21.0 0.10 Litigation(5) - - - (10.1) - - - 3.9 6.2 0.03 European Union Medical Device Regulation(6) - - (56.1) - - - - 13.1 43.0 0.21 Other charges(7) - - - 10.6 - - 16.6 (9.5) 15.5 0.07 Other certain tax adjustments(8) - - - - - - - 96.0 (96.0) (0.46) As Adjusted $ 2,065.4 $ - $ 402.6 $ 2,839.4 $ - $ - $ 7.4 $ 307.6 $ 1,584.2 $ 7.55 FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 Cost of products

sold, excluding

intangible asset

amortization Intangible

asset

amortization Research and

development Selling, general

and administrative Goodwill and

intangible asset

impairment Restructuring and

other cost

reduction

initiatives Quality

remediation Acquisition,

integration,

divestiture

and related Other expense,

net Provision for

income taxes

from continuing

operations Net Earnings

from

Continuing

Operations of

Zimmer Biomet

Holdings, Inc. Diluted earnings

from continuing

operations per

common share As Reported $ 2,019.5 $ 526.8 $ 406.0 $ 2,761.7 $ 292.8 $ 191.6 $ 33.8 $ 11.4 $ (128.0) $ 112.3 $ 290.2 $ 1.38 Inventory and manufacturing-related charges(1) (18.1) - - - - - - - - 9.3 8.8 0.04 Intangible asset amortization(2) - (526.8) - - - - - - - 107.1 419.7 2.00 Goodwill and intangible assets impairment(9) - - - - (292.8) - - - - 0.8 292.0 1.39 Restructuring and other cost reduction initiatives(3) - - - - - (191.6) - - - 47.5 144.1 0.69 Quality remediation(10) - - - - - - (33.8) - - 7.7 26.1 0.12 Acquisition, integration, divestiture and related(4) - - - - - - - (11.4) - 4.7 6.7 0.03 Litigation(5) - - - (61.8) - - - - - 15.1 46.7 0.22 European Union Medical Device Regulation(6) - - (53.1) - - - - - - 12.1 41.0 0.20 Other charges(7) - - - (8.1) - - - - 135.2 5.7 137.6 0.65 Other certain tax adjustments(8) - - - - - - - - - (36.3) 36.3 0.17 As Adjusted $ 2,001.4 $ - $ 352.9 $ 2,691.8 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 7.2 $ 286.0 $ 1,449.2 $ 6.89 (1) Inventory and manufacturing-related charges include excess and obsolete inventory charges on certain product lines we intend to discontinue, the acceleration of depreciation and fixed overhead costs expensed immediately related to a manufacturing plant shutdown, and other inventory and manufacturing-related charges or gains. (2) We exclude intangible asset amortization as well as deferred tax rate changes on our intangible assets from our non-GAAP financial measures because we internally assess our performance against our peers without this amortization. Due to various levels of acquisitions among our peers, intangible asset amortization can vary significantly from company to company. (3) In December 2019, 2021, and 2023 we initiated global restructuring programs that included a reorganization of key businesses and an overall effort to reduce costs in order to accelerate decision-making, focus the organization on priorities to drive growth and, in the case of the December 2021 program, to prepare for the spinoff of ZimVie. Restructuring and other cost reduction initiatives also include other cost reduction and optimization initiatives that have the goal of reducing costs across the organization. The costs include employee termination benefits; contract terminations for facilities and sales agents; and other charges, such as consulting fees, project management expenses, retention period salaries and benefits and relocation costs. (4) The acquisition, integration, divestiture and related gains and expenses we have excluded from our non-GAAP financial measures resulted from various acquisitions, post-separation costs we have incurred related to ZimVie and gains related to a transition services agreement for services we provide to ZimVie and a transition manufacturing and supply agreement for products we supply to ZimVie for a limited period. (5) We are involved in patent litigation, product liability litigation, commercial litigation and other various litigation matters. We review litigation matters from both a qualitative and quantitative perspective to determine if excluding the losses or gains will provide our investors with useful incremental information. Litigation matters can vary in their characteristics, frequency and significance to our operating results. The litigation charges and gains excluded from our non-GAAP financial measures in the periods presented relate to patent litigation and product liability litigation. Once the litigation matter has been excluded from our non-GAAP financial measures in a particular period, any additional expenses or gains from changes in estimates are also excluded, even if they are not significant, to ensure consistency in our non-GAAP financial measures from period-to-period. (6) The European Union Medical Device Regulation imposes significant additional premarket and postmarket requirements. The new regulations provided a transition period until May 2021 for previously-approved medical devices to meet the additional requirements. For certain devices, this transition period can be extended until May 2024. A conditional extension of the transition period has been implemented until December 2027 and 2028 depending on the legacy medical device’s risk class. We are excluding from our non-GAAP financial measures the incremental costs incurred to establish initial compliance with the regulations related to our previously-approved medical devices. The incremental costs primarily relate to temporary personnel and third-party professionals necessary to supplement our internal resources. (7) We have incurred other various expenses from specific events or projects that we consider highly variable or that have a significant impact to our operating results that we have excluded from our non-GAAP measures. These include costs related to contract terminations, a gain related to an asset sale, and gains and losses from changes in fair value on our equity investments including our investment in ZimVie, among other various costs. (8) Other certain tax adjustments are related to certain significant and discrete tax adjustments including intercompany transactions between jurisdictions, ongoing impacts of tax only amortization resulting from certain restructuring transactions, impacts of significant tax reform including Swiss reform and certain favorable tax settlements. (9) In the fourth quarter of 2022, we recognized a goodwill impairment charge of $289.8 million related to our EMEA reporting unit. In the second quarter of 2022, we recognized a $3.0 million intangible asset impairment on a certain in-process research and development (“IPR&D”) project. (10) We addressed inspectional observations on Form 483 and a Warning Letter issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) following its previous inspections of our Warsaw North Campus facility, among other matters. This quality remediation required us to devote significant financial resources. The majority of the expenses were related to consultants who are helping us to update previous documents and redesign certain processes. (11) Due to the reported net loss for three months ended December 31, 2022, the effect of dilutive shares assuming net earnings is shown as an adjustment. Diluted share count used in Adjusted Diluted EPS is: Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Diluted shares 209.8 Dilutive shares assuming net earnings 0.7 Adjusted diluted shares 210.5 ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO FREE CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR THE THREE MONTHS AND YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 and 2022 (in millions, unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations $ 588.4 $ 244.2 $ 1,581.6 $ 1,356.2 Additions to instruments (79.0) (66.1) (311.7) (258.3) Additions to other property, plant and equipment (62.9) (63.4) (291.1) (187.9) Free cash flow from continuing operations $ 446.5 $ 114.7 $ 978.8 $ 910.0 ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GROSS PROFIT & MARGIN FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT & MARGIN FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR THE THREE MONTHS AND YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 and 2022 (in millions, unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Sales $ 1,940.1 $ 1,825.1 $ 7,394.2 $ 6,939.9 Cost of products sold, excluding intangible asset amortization 538.8 520.3 2,083.8 2,019.5 Intangible asset amortization 144.9 131.5 561.5 526.8 Gross Profit $ 1,256.4 $ 1,173.3 $ 4,748.9 $ 4,393.6 Inventory and manufacturing-related charges 4.9 3.4 18.3 18.1 Intangible asset amortization 144.9 131.5 561.5 526.8 Adjusted gross profit $ 1,406.2 $ 1,308.2 $ 5,328.8 $ 4,938.5 Gross margin 64.8 % 64.3 % 64.2 % 63.3 % Inventory and manufacturing-related charges 0.3 0.2 0.2 0.3 Intangible asset amortization 7.5 7.2 7.6 7.6 Adjusted gross margin 72.5 % 71.7 % 72.1 % 71.2 % ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS) & MARGIN FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT & MARGIN FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR THE THREE MONTHS AND YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 and 2022 (in millions, unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating profit (loss) $ 354.2 $ (28.3) $ 1,277.7 $ 696.3 Inventory and manufacturing-related charges 4.9 3.4 18.3 18.1 Intangible asset amortization 144.9 131.5 561.5 526.8 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment - 289.8 - 292.8 Restructuring and other cost reduction initiatives 61.3 62.4 151.9 191.6 Quality remediation - 11.4 - 33.8 Acquisition, integration, divestiture and related 5.3 2.9 21.7 11.4 Litigation 13.9 26.8 10.1 61.8 European Union Medical Device Regulation 13.5 15.8 56.1 53.1 Other charges (9.6) 1.2 (10.6) 8.1 Adjusted operating profit $ 588.5 $ 516.9 $ 2,086.9 $ 1,893.8 Operating profit (loss) margin 18.3 % (1.5) % 17.3 % 10.0 % Inventory and manufacturing-related charges 0.3 0.2 0.2 0.3 Intangible asset amortization 7.5 7.2 7.6 7.6 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment - 15.9 - 4.2 Restructuring and other cost reduction initiatives 3.2 3.4 2.1 2.8 Quality remediation - 0.6 - 0.5 Acquisition, integration, divestiture and related 0.3 0.1 0.3 0.1 Litigation 0.7 1.5 0.1 0.9 European Union Medical Device Regulation 0.7 0.9 0.8 0.8 Other charges (0.5) - (0.1) 0.1 Adjusted operating profit margin 30.3 % 28.3 % 28.2 % 27.3 % ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF EFFECTIVE TAX RATE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR THE THREE MONTHS AND YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 and 2022 (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Effective tax rate (47.6) % (74.0) % 4.0 % 27.9 % Tax effect of adjustments made to earnings before taxes(1) 4.5 38.0 3.3 (2.5) Other certain tax adjustments(2) 58.9 52.9 9.0 (8.9) Adjusted effective tax rate 15.8 % 16.9 % 16.3 % 16.5 % (1) Includes inventory and manufacturing-related charges; intangible asset amortization; goodwill and intangible asset impairment; restructuring and other cost reduction initiatives; quality remediation; acquisition, integration, divestiture and related; litigation; European Union Medical Device Regulation; and other charges (2) Other certain tax adjustments are related to certain significant and discrete tax adjustments including intercompany transactions between jurisdictions, ongoing impacts of tax only amortization resulting from certain restructuring transactions, impacts of significant tax reform including Swiss reform and certain favorable tax settlements ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF DEBT TO NET DEBT AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2023 and 2022 (in millions, unaudited) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Debt, both current and long-term $ 5,767.9 $ 5,696.5 Cash and cash equivalents (415.8) (375.7) Net debt $ 5,352.1 $ 5,320.8 Media Investors Heather Zoumas-Lubeski Zach Weiner (445) 248-0577 (908) 591-6955 heather.zoumaslubeski@zimmerbiomet.com zach.weiner@zimmerbiomet.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zimmer-biomet-announces-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2023-financial-results-302056807.html SOURCE Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.