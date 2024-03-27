XORTX Announces New Clinical Advisory Board Member - March 27, 2024

CALGARY, Alberta, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (“XORTX” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: XRTX | TSXV: XRTX | Frankfurt: ANUA WKN: A3UNZ), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies to treat autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (“ADPKD”), is pleased to announce that Dr. Ronald Perrone has joined the Company’s Clinical Advisory Board.

Dr. Allen Davidoff stated, “We are excited that Dr. Ron Perrone has agreed to join XORTX’s Clinical Advisory Board. Dr. Perrone brings substantial medical and professional experience as a thought leader, combined with clinical experience treating patients with ADPKD and kidney disease. We are privileged to have Dr. Perrone join our esteemed Clinical Advisory Board alongside current members, Dr. Petter Bjornstad, Dr. Richard Johnson, Dr. Federico Maese, Dr. Anjay Rostogi and Dr. Charles Edelstein. We look forward to the valuable contributions that he can bring to our advanced clinical program and specifically the XRX-OXY-201 registration trial designed to slow progression of ADPKD.”

Dr. Ronald Perrone, MD is Professor of Medicine at Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston, Massachusetts. Dr. Perrone is board certified in Nephrology. He did his Internal Medicine residency at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta and Nephrology fellowship at Boston University Medical Center. Ron’s research involves clinical investigations focused on kidney disease with a special emphasis on polycystic kidney disease (“PKD”). He is heavily involved in clinical research in ADPKD clinical trials and works with regulatory agencies such as the US Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) to contribute to the development of database assessment tools to validate total kidney volume as a biomarker for PKD progression. Dr. Perrone’s focus on translational clinical trial interventions in ADPKD includes trials for Sanofi, Reata, Palladio Biosciences, HALT-PKD, the TAME PKD Metformin trial, TEMPO and REPRISE trials for Tolvaptan. Ron also initiated a PKD Database Consortium in 2007 which led to the creation of the PKD Outcomes Consortium in 2009. The PKD Outcomes Consortium, comprising contributors from academia, the pharmaceutical industry, National Institute of Health (“NIH”), FDA, the Clinical Data Interchange Standards Consortium (“CDISC”), and the Critical Path Institute (C-Path), is creating the groundwork for validation of for biomarkers and clinical trial and regulatory endpoints in ADPKD. This work is ongoing and involves frequent interactions with the FDA and the European Medicines Agency.

A full list of Dr. Perrone’s publications can be found at: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/?term=perrone+rd.

