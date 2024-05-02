Xenon Pharmaceuticals Announces Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced it will report its first quarter 2024 financial and operating results after the close of U.S. financial markets on Thursday, May 9, 2024.

Conference Call/Webcast Information: Date: Thursday, May 9, 2024 Time: 4:30 pm Eastern Time (1:30 pm Pacific Time) Webcast: Pre-register here Dial-In: (800) 715-9871 toll-free, or (646) 307-1963 for international callers

The live audio webcast can be accessed on the Investors section of the Xenon website. Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call in order to obtain a conference passcode and unique PIN. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time. Those without internet access, or unable to pre-register, may dial in toll-free to 1 (888) 500-3691, or 1 (646) 307-1951 for international callers. A replay of the webcast will be posted on the website approximately one hour after the conclusion of the event and will remain available for approximately one month. The above listed dates and times are subject to change.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:XENE) is a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of people living with neurological and psychiatric disorders. We are advancing a novel product pipeline to address areas of high unmet medical need, including epilepsy and depression. For more information, please visit www.xenon-pharma.com.

“Xenon” and the Xenon logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. in various jurisdictions. All other trademarks belong to their respective owner.

Contacts:

For Investors:

Chad Fugere

Vice President, Investor Relations

(857) 675-7275

investors@xenon-pharma.com

For Media:

Jodi Regts

Xenon Corporate Affairs

(604) 484-3353

media@xenon-pharma.com



