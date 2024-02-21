SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Pharm Country

VYNE Therapeutics to Participate in the TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference

February 21, 2024 | 
1 min read

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VYNE) (“VYNE” or the “Company”) today announced that David Domzalski, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference at the Boston Marriott Copley Place in Boston, Massachusetts, on March 4, 2024.

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VYNE) (“VYNE” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary, innovative, and differentiated therapies for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions, today announced that David Domzalski, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference at the Boston Marriott Copley Place in Boston, Massachusetts, on March 4, 2024. Management will also be available for 1-on-1 meetings with investors.

44th Annual TD Cowen Health Care Conference Presentation Details

Fireside Chat: Monday, March 4, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. ET
Speaker: David Domzalski, President and Chief Executive Officer
Registration: Webcast Link
1-on-1: Meetings: March 4, 2024

The replay of the webcast will be available on the VYNE website for 90 days following the conference.

About VYNE Therapeutics Inc.
VYNE’s mission is to improve the lives of patients by developing proprietary, innovative and differentiated therapies for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The Company’s unique and proprietary bromodomain & extra-terminal (BET) domain inhibitors, which comprise its InhiBET™ platform, include a locally administered pan-BD BET inhibitor (VYN201) and an orally available BD2-selective BET inhibitor (VYN202) that were licensed from Tay Therapeutics Limited.

For more information about VYNE Therapeutics Inc. or its product candidates, visit www.vynetherapeutics.com. VYNE may use its website to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor VYNE’s website in addition to following its press releases, filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, public conference calls, and webcasts.

Investor Relations:
John Fraunces
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
917-355-2395
jfraunces@lifesciadvisors.com

Tyler Zeronda
VYNE Therapeutics Inc.
908-458-9106
tyler.zeronda@vynetx.com


Primary Logo

Events Massachusetts
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Entrance to Vertex's office in Boston, Massachusetts
Government
Vertex Reaches Reimbursement Deal with UK for Casgevy Gene Therapy in Thalassemia
August 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: BMS sign on a building in San Diego, California/iStock, JHVEPhoto
Deals
BMS Backs Out of $1.5B Deal, Returns Rights to Agenus for Bispecific Antibody
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
A closed sign hanging on the door of a business
Business
Big Pharma-Backed Ribon Therapeutics Shuts Down Business Operations
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Vertex Pharmaceuticals' headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts
Pipeline
Vertex Scraps Two Phase I AATD Candidates Following Disappointing Data
August 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac