Vor Bio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - April 1, 2024

Vor Bio (Nasdaq: VOR), a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences.
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Bio (Nasdaq: VOR), a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:
23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference
Fireside Chat: Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at 3:45 pm ET
Location: Virtual
Chardan’s 8th Annual Genetic Medicines + Cell Therapy Manufacturing Summit
Fireside Chat: Monday, April 29, 2024 at 9:30 am ET
Location: Virtual
About Vor Bio
Vor Bio is a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company that aims to change the standard of care for patients with blood cancers by engineering hematopoietic stem cells to enable targeted therapies post-transplant. For more information, visit: www.vorbio.com.
Contact:
Media & Investors
Sarah Spencer
+1 857-242-6076
sspencer@vorbio.com