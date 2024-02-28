SUBSCRIBE
Vistagen to Present at TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference

February 28, 2024 | 
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering neuroscience to deliver groundbreaking therapies for individuals affected by psychiatric and neurological disorders, today announced that company management will present and host one-on-one meetings at the TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston, Massachusetts, March 4 to 6, 2024.

TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference

  • Shawn Singh, Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

A webcast will be accessible through the “Events” page in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.Vistagen.com. Investors interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting during the conference should contact their Cowen representative.

About Vistagen

Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN) is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering neuroscience to deliver groundbreaking therapies for individuals affected by psychiatric and neurological disorders. Five of Vistagen’s clinical-stage neuroscience pipeline candidates belong to a new class of drugs known as pherines, which are investigational neuroactive nasal sprays with innovative proposed mechanisms of action that activate chemosensory neurons in the nasal passages to impact fundamental neural circuitry in the brain without the need for systemic absorption or binding to receptors in the brain. Vistagen’s sixth investigational candidate is an oral prodrug with potential to inhibit, but not block, NMDA receptor activity. At Vistagen, we are passionate about delivering differentiated treatments that set new standards of care for people living with anxiety, depression, and other neurological disorders. Connect at www.Vistagen.com.

Contacts

Investors:
Mark A. McPartland
(650) 577-3606
markmcp@vistagen.com

Media:
Caren Scannell
(650) 577-3601
cscannell@vistagen.com

Source: Vistagen

