Vistagen Awarded Mental Health America’s Platinum Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health for the Second Consecutive Year

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VTGN), a clinical-stage neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of groundbreaking therapies for psychiatric and neurological disorders based on nose-to-brain neurocircuitry, announced today that for the second consecutive year it has been recognized by Mental Health America (MHA) for its dedication to promoting mental health and well-being in the workplace. Vistagen’s supportive workplace culture, mental health care benefits, emphasis on inclusion, and employee wellness programs have earned it MHA’s highest honor, the Platinum Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health.

“Our mission and dedication to improving global mental health with groundbreaking therapies for anxiety, depression, and other psychiatric disorders starts with a collective team effort within our own organization and by prioritizing our employees’ mental health and well-being at work and beyond while we continue to make remarkable progress in our late clinical-stage neuropsychiatry programs. An essential element of our strategy is normalizing conversations about mental health and encouraging individuals to access our extensive support resources. This is an important time to highlight mental health. We are honored to have received Mental Health America’s 2024 Platinum Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health. We thank MHA for once again recognizing our ongoing commitment to our team’s mental health,” stated Shawn Singh, CEO of Vistagen, on behalf of the entire Vistagen team.

About MHA’s Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health

Founded in 1909, MHA is the nation’s leading community-based nonprofit organization dedicated to addressing the overall mental health of all. MHA has spent decades researching mental health in the workplace. In 2019, MHA introduced the Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health to recognize companies and organizations that understand the value of addressing mental health at work and implement policies and practices that support employee wellbeing. To learn more about the Bell Seal Workplace Mental Health Awards and view a full list of 2024 Bell Seal Recipients, visit the organization’s website.

About Vistagen

Headquartered in South San Francisco, CA, Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN) is a clinical-stage neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of groundbreaking therapies for psychiatric and neurological disorders based on its pioneering approach and deep understanding of nose-to-brain neurocircuitry. Designed exclusively as nasal sprays administered at microgram level doses, Vistagen’s diversified pipeline of pherine product candidates rapidly activate chemosensory neurons in the nasal cavity to impact olfactory system and brain neurocircuitry. Favorable safety profiles have been observed in all clinical studies of Vistagen’s pherine product candidates completed to date. Vistagen’s neuroscience pipeline also includes an oral prodrug with the potential to modulate NMDA receptor activity in multiple neurological conditions, such as levodopa-induced dyskinesia associated with Parkinson’s disease therapy and neuropathic pain. At Vistagen, we are passionate about creating novel and differentiated treatments that set new standards of care for millions of people living with anxiety, depression, and other neurological disorders. Connect at www.Vistagen.com.

