Virtual Incision to Showcase Miniaturized Robotic-Assisted Surgery at SAGES 2024

LINCOLN, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Virtual Incision Corporation, the developer of the MIRA Surgical System (MIRA), today announced its participation at the 2024 Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons (SAGES) conference taking place April 17-20 in Cleveland.

Attendees are invited to “Meet MIRA” in the exhibit hall at Virtual Incision booth #736. They will be able to gain hands-on experience with the world’s first miniaturized robotic-assisted surgery (miniRAS) system, which recently received FDA marketing authorization. MIRA’s tray-to-table design has the potential to accelerate adoption of robotic-assisted surgery by integrating into any operating room within existing surgical workflows.

In addition to the exhibit, miniRAS will be included as part of the scientific program. Thought leaders will share clinical data, insights on the current technology landscape, and details of how miniaturization enabled the recent remote surgery simulation on the International Space Station. Dr. Michael Jobst will present one-year follow-up of the cancer patient cohort from the U.S. Investigational Device Exemption clinical study as part of the multi-presentation Scientific Session on Friday, April 19, 2024 at 11:00 A.M.

“SAGES marks the premiere of the MIRA Surgical System at a major national surgical conference,” said John Murphy, chief executive officer at Virtual Incision. “It is a significant milestone as we embark on the commercialization of a brand-new category of miniaturized robotic-assisted surgery. We look forward to engaging with the attendees to demonstrate how this technology can elevate minimally invasive surgery by making every operating room robot-ready.”

About the MIRA Surgical System

MIRA is the world’s first miniaturized robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) system. Its small, sleek form factor is designed to offer the benefits of RAS during colectomy procedures without the logistical inefficiencies of traditional mainframe robotics. The easily accessible device weighs approximately two pounds and offers internal triangulation with shoulders, arms, and infinite wrist roll inside of the body. It can be used in any operating room – a dedicated mainframe room is unnecessary. With its drape- and dock-free design and portability, MIRA is quick to set up, clean, and move between cases. Its conveniently accessible design positions it to be used as a standalone system or a complementary tool for facilities that already own a mainframe. With MIRA, every operating room is RAS-ready.

Important Safety Information

The MIRA Surgical System is intended for prescription use only. Patients should talk to their doctor to decide if surgery with a MIRA Surgical System is right for them. For important safety information, indications for use, risks, and warnings, please refer to www.virtualincision.com/safety-information.

About Virtual Incision

Virtual Incision is on a mission to simplify robotic-assisted surgery (RAS), so more patients and their surgeons can access its benefits every day. Headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska, and holding over two hundred patents and patent applications, the company is developing MIRA, the first-of-its-kind miniature RAS system. Virtual Incision’s goal is to make every operating room RAS-ready. For more information, visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

