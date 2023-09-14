Virginia Oncology Associates Chooses the Ivenix Infusion System from Fresenius Kabi

LAKE ZURICH, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fresenius Kabi announced today it has signed an agreement with Virginia Oncology Associates (VOA) under which VOA will purchase the Ivenix Infusion System to deliver medications for its patients. VOA specializes in treating people with cancer and blood disorders by providing access to innovative therapies and technologies.

VOA is an oncology and hematology practice with multiple locations spanning southeast Virginia and northeast North Carolina that has been in practice for more than 35 years. VOA is part of The US Oncology Network, a network of more than 1,200 independent physicians and more than 500 cancer treatment centers across the United States.

Fresenius Kabi and VOA have agreed to work together to integrate the Ivenix Infusion System with VOA’s electronic medical record (EMR) system.

“We have a growing population of nurses who are new to both VOA and to oncology. The need is real for chairside reminders of safety checks and care standards,” said Nicky Dozier, Pharm.D., clinical director at VOA. “We believe we have an opportunity with this pump and the interactive drug library system to mitigate a number of safety risks.”

The Ivenix Large-Volume Pump includes a large, smartphone-like touchscreen that allows clinicians to auto-program, review, and accept medication orders on the pump. The built-in integration engine within the Ivenix Infusion System supports secure interoperability with leading electronic medical records (EMR) systems. The Ivenix system also offers valuable tools to automate testing, reducing the implementation timeline and the resources needed to synchronize the drug library with the EMR formulary. The Ivenix platform also facilitates enterprise-wide, centralized management of the pump fleet. This device command center allows for oversight of the infusion pump fleet from device utilization to location awareness, proactive maintenance, user management, and allows for remote software and security updates without wasting valuable time hunting and gathering devices.

“Each provider has needs specific to their care team and patients,” said Pete Allen, senior vice president, IV Therapy at Fresenius Kabi, Region U.S. “We know that with its legacy system, VOA has struggled with drug library constraints that required nurses to manually push pre-meds, which can lead to inconsistent dosing. Ivenix has solved for this by intelligently measuring, controlling, and delivering medications until the bag or syringe is empty. We are very proud to add VOA as a new customer.”

About Virginia Oncology Associates

Virginia Oncology Associates is an oncology and hematology practice of physicians, specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer and blood disorders. With locations spanning the southeast region of Virginia and Northeastern North Carolina, we are able to extend services and treatments to patients, including medical oncology, radiation oncology, gynecologic oncology, hematology, diagnostics, clinical research, stem cell transplantation, genetic counseling, and psychosocial oncology.

About Fresenius Kabi

Fresenius Kabi is a global health care company specializing in medicines and medical technologies for infusion, transfusion, and clinical nutrition. The company’s products and services are used to help care for patients with critical and chronic conditions. The company’s U.S. headquarters is in Lake Zurich, Illinois. The company’s global headquarters is in Bad Homburg, Germany. To learn about U.S. career opportunities at Fresenius Kabi, visit us at www.fresenius-kabi.com/us/join-us and follow us on LinkedIn.

