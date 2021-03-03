SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Drug Development

Vir, GSK Halt Trial Enrollment for COVID-19 Antibody Candidate Following Dull Results

March 3, 2021 | 
2 min read | 
Kristiane Polido
ricochet64/Shutterstock

ricochet64/Shutterstock

The study of VIR-7831, which is a dual-action SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibody, was recommended to be closed to enrollment by an independent data monitoring board, stating that “there were no reported safety signals, sensitivity analyses of the available data raised concerns about the magnitude of potential benefit.”

ricochet64/Shutterstock

Vir Biotechnology and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) recently announced that their experimental COVID-19 drug will not be administered to new patients following results of a late-stage study that showed it may not be performing as well as hoped.

The study of VIR-7831, which is a dual-action SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibody, was recommended to be closed to enrollment by an independent data monitoring board, stating that “there were no reported safety signals, sensitivity analyses of the available data raised concerns about the magnitude of potential benefit.”

The board recommended that the VIR-7831 arm of the trial be closed to new patients while waiting for the data to mature. The Accelerating COVID-19 Therapeutic Interventions and Vaccines (ACTIV) Program is a clinical trial that started in December 2020 under the National Institute of Health (NIH), which aimed to assess the effects of different drug candidates on adults that are hospitalized with COVID-19.

In April 2020, Vir and GSK announced their collaboration to include the research and development of new therapies for influenza and other respiratory viruses, including coronaviruses.

VIR-7831 is an investigational, dual-action monoclonal antibody that has been shown in preclinical trials to both block viral entry into healthy cells and clear infected cells, which may protect patients from disease progression.

Monoclonal antibodies are synthetically manufactured copies of the human body’s natural infection-fighting proteins and are already being used to treat some types of cancers. In the case of COVID-19 infection, the VIR-7831 neutralizes the SARS-CoV-2 live virus by binding to a highly conserved epitope of the spike protein, which may make it more difficult for resistance to develop.

Vir and GSK will continue their discussions with the NIH to determine the next steps to assess VIR-7831’s effectiveness in COVID-19 patients. Aside from the ACTIV Phase III trial, VIR-7831 is also being evaluated in two other clinical trials in the outpatient setting, the COMET-ICE, and the BLAZE-4.

The COVID-19 Monoclonal antibody Efficacy Trial – Intent to Care Early (COMET-ICE) is a Phase III trial to evaluate VIR-7831 for the early treatment of COVID-19 in adults at high risk of hospitalization or death.

The BLAZE-4 is a Phase II trial designed to assess the safety and efficacy of Eli Lilly’s bamlanivimab (LY-CoV555) alone and bamlanivimab with other neutralizing antibodies, including VIR-7831, versus placebo in low-risk adults with mild to moderate COVID-19.

As of this morning, Vir’s stocks were down more than 30%.

Clinical research Phase III Europe Infectious disease COVID-19
Kristiane Polido
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
A scientist with pill bottles in front of FDA headquarters
Regulatory
FDA Action Alert: Amgen, Camurus, Iterum and Lexicon
October 14, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
3D concept photo of gene editing showing a tweezers inserting a DNA fragment into a larger strand
CRISPR
CRISPR Ex Vivo Gene Editing Gets on Target With Caribou’s Hybrid Guides
October 14, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoff Tracker
SalioGen, Evonik Laying Off Employees
October 11, 2024
 · 
166 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Employees Walking In And Out Of The Door, Some Were Leaving Their Job And Some Were Being Hired At The Same Time. Full Length, Isolated On Solid Color Background. Vector, Illustration, Flat Design, Character.
Layoffs
Turnstone Biologics to Lay Off 60% of Workforce, Overhaul C-Suite
October 11, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel