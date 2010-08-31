Vetter Opens New Sales Office at Illinois Science + Technology Park in Suburban Chicago

RAVENSBURG, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In keeping with its strategy of U.S. growth and expansion, Vetter, a specialist in aseptically prefilled drug-delivery systems, today announced that it has opened a new sales office at the Illinois Science + Technology Park in Skokie. The office will be managed by Mr. Troy Carpenter, who was appointed as President of Vetter Pharma International USA Inc. The new office replaces its Yardley, Pennsylvania sales office, founded in 1983 as Vetter Pharma-Turm Inc. The establishment of the new office in the Midwest region, considered an emerging “hotspot” in biotechnology, is consistent with the company’s stated objective for worldwide growth by focusing on the emerging pharmaceutical and biotechnology market in North America. The office, to be officially known as Vetter Pharma International USA Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vetter Pharma International GmbH, which is responsible for Vetter’s sales and marketing as well as customer service functions. In 2009, Vetter announced the creation of its first U.S. manufacturing facility, also located at the Illinois Science + Technology Park. The facility – an expansion of Vetter Development Service – is scheduled to be operational in the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2010.