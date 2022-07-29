SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Verona Pharma to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update

July 29, 2022 | 
1 min read

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on respiratory diseases, announces that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 on Monday, August 15, 2022 and host an investment community conference call at 9:00 a.m. EDT / 2:00 p.m.

LONDON and RALEIGH, N.C., July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma plc (Nasdaq: VRNA) (“Verona Pharma”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on respiratory diseases, announces that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 on Monday, August 15, 2022 and host an investment community conference call at 9:00 a.m. EDT / 2:00 p.m. BST to discuss these financial results and provide a corporate update.

To participate, please dial one of the following numbers and reference conference ID 5684286:

  • +1-888-317-6003 for callers in the United States
  • +1-412-317-6061 for international callers

A live webcast will be available on the Events and Presentations link on the Investors page of the Company’s website, www.veronapharma.com, and the audio replay will be available for 90 days.

For further information please contact:

Verona Pharma plc

US Tel: +1-833-417-0262

UK Tel: +44 (0)203 283 4200
Victoria Stewart, Director of Investor Relations and Communications info@veronapharma.com
Argot Partners
(US Investor Enquiries)		 Tel: +1-212-600-1902
verona@argotpartners.com
Kimberly Minarovich / Michael Barron
Optimum Strategic Communications
(International Media and European Investor Enquiries)		 Tel: +44 (0)203 882 9621
verona@optimumcomms.com
Mary Clark / Rebecca Noonan / Zoe Bolt

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with significant unmet medical needs. If successfully developed and approved, Verona Pharma’s product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound. The Company is evaluating nebulized ensifentrine in its Phase 3 clinical program ENHANCE (“Ensifentrine as a Novel inHAled Nebulized COPD thErapy”) for COPD maintenance treatment. Two additional formulations of ensifentrine are in Phase 2 development for the treatment of COPD: dry powder inhaler (“DPI”) and pressurized metered-dose inhaler (“pMDI”). Ensifentrine has potential applications in cystic fibrosis, asthma and other respiratory diseases. For more information, please visit www.veronapharma.com.


Primary Logo

Earnings Europe
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Sanofi's Distribution Center in Quebec, Canada
Radiopharmaceuticals
Sanofi Inks $326M Radiopharma Deal With Orano
October 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoff Tracker
Layoff Tracker: Sage Therapeutics Will Lay Off 33% of Employees
October 17, 2024
 · 
167 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Deerfield - Circa June 2019: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company. Takeda recently acquired Irish drugmaker Shire I
Huntington’s disease
Takeda Walks Away From Wave Huntington’s Partnership After Sinking $260M in Collaboration
October 16, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: GSK laboratories in Dresden, Germany
Patents
GSK Sues Moderna for Alleged Patent Infringement on COVID-19, RSV Vaccines
October 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac