Verona Pharma - Notice of AGM and Annual Report

9 May 2011 - London, UK - Verona Pharma plc (AIM: VRP.L) today announces that its 2011 Annual General Meeting will be held at the offices of Sprecher Grier Halberstam LLP, 5th Floor, One America Square, Crosswall, London EC3N 2SG on Friday 3 June 2011 at 11.30 a.m.

The Company also announces that the Company’s annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2010 and the 2011 Annual General Meeting notice were today posted to shareholders and will shortly be available for download at the Company’s website www.veronapharma.com.

About Verona Pharma plc

Verona Pharma plc is a life sciences company dedicated to the research, discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of allergic rhinitis (hay fever) and other chronic respiratory diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), as well as chronic inflammatory diseases. The Company has three potential drug treatments under development aimed at the respiratory and inflammatory diseases markets, RPL554, Verona’s lead product in Phase II, Cough (anti-tussive) and novel anti-inflammatory polysaccharides (NAIPs) for the treatment of a wide range of respiratory and inflammatory diseases.