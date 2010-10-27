Verona Pharma Commences Clinical Trial of VRP700 for Chronic Cough

27 October 2010 -- London, UK Verona Pharma plc (AIM: VRP.L), the biotechnology company focused on the research, discovery and development of new drugs for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases, has initiated its clinical trial of VRP700, an innovative treatment for chronic cough, in Florence, Italy, with the treatment of the first patient.

The trial is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2011, depending on patient recruitment and the efficacy of the drug.

The clinical trial will be conducted by Dr. Giovanni A. Fontana, Associate Professor of Respiratory Medicine at the Dipartimento di Medicina Interna, Università degli Studi di Firenze at Azienda Ospedaliero Universitaria Careggi. Dr. Fontana is a recognised clinical expert on cough who has published extensively on the topic of cough and is one of the authors of the European Respiratory Society’s guidelines on the clinical assessment of cough.

Chief Executive Officer, Professor Michael Walker said: “The start of this clinical trial is an important step in the development of a potential new class of drugs for the treatment of chronic cough. Previous work indicates that VRP700 could provide effective relief for cough sufferers without the usual side effects associated with existing drug treatments. With Dr. Fontana’s involvement, we expect to obtain information about the clinical usefulness of this drug in patients with underlying lung disease.”

The mechanism of action of VRP700 is presumed to involve the suppression of cough initiating signals originating at cough sensory nerve endings located in the lungs via a novel mechanism. If the trial is successful, Verona will work to identify and develop a second generation of compounds with an improved profile.

Cough is one of the most irritating, common medical complaints that can be debilitating - especially in patients with respiratory problems such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and lung cancer or infections. It is an area where there is significant self-medication, with consumer spend on OTC winter remedies, including for cough, growing by 10% over 2005-10, to reach £532m [Source: Mintel]. However, there remains no truly safe and effective treatment for cough since currently available treatments are either morphine-based, or derivatives of morphine. The side effects of morphine, including its addictive effects, limit its use.

About Verona Pharma plc

Verona Pharma plc is a life sciences company dedicated to the research, discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of allergic rhinitis (hay fever) and other chronic respiratory diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), as well as chronic inflammatory diseases. The Company has three potential drug treatments under development aimed at the respiratory and inflammatory diseases markets: RPL554, Verona’s lead product in Phase II, Cough (anti-tussive) and novel anti-inflammatory polysaccharides (NAIPs) for the treatment of a wide range of respiratory and inflammatory diseases.

About the University of Florence

The origins of the Università degli Studi di Firenze were in the Studium Florentinum founded in 1321 while the University of Florence was granted its official status by an Act of the Italian Parliament in 1923. The University has around 60,000 students; 2000 teaching staff and researchers; and 1,500 administrative staff operating in 12 faculties including Pharmacy, Medicine and Surgery. It has facilities in the historical centre of Florence, at various “Poli” (decentralized structures) in and around Florence town, and elsewhere in Tuscany. The University includes 52 Departments, a renowned Museum of Natural History and 10 research centres (Centri di Ricerca, Trasferimento e Alta Formazione).