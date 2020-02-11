Vectura announces the appointment of Sharon Johnson, Executive Vice President for Delivery Management

New organisational structure to drive innovation, customer focus and growth

Chippenham, UK – 10 February 2020: Vectura Group plc (LSE: VEC) (“Vectura” or “the Group”) today announces a key appointment to support innovation, customer focus and growth as the company continues with its strategic development as a leading inhalation specialist in the pharmaceutical services space.

Sharon Johnson has been appointed to the position of Executive Vice President for Delivery Management, a newly-created leadership role focussed on helping the company to transform into a successful CDMO. In her new role, Ms. Johnson will build an end-to-end approach to ensuring successful customer acquisition and programme management, as well as managing the regulatory affairs and medical affairs departments. She joins the Group on 10th February.

Will Downie, CEO of Vectura, said, “Sharon has built an enviable reputation as an exceptional leader in the pharmaceutical services space and has a strong track record of transformational leadership, talent development and execution excellence. Our new structure will support growth and sharpen our focus on working with our clients to bring more inhalation medicines to market.”

Ms. Johnson added, “Having spent my entire career in the healthcare arena, it is a true privilege to join Vectura, a company with such a rich scientific heritage in the inhalation space. I look forward to working with my colleagues on the executive leadership team and wider business to help combine deep science and agile processes that will accelerate the development of new and exciting inhaled medicines for patients.”

Ms. Johnson has more than thirty years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, and prior to joining Vectura has held a number of executive positions, most recently as Senior Vice President, Global Quality and Regulatory Affairs at Catalent, one of the world’s leading CDMOs. Earlier in her career, she held the position of Vice President of Quality for GE Healthcare’s Medical Diagnostic Division, and worked in roles of increasing responsibility for Baxter Healthcare and Sanofi Aventis.

Ms. Johnson holds a postgraduate Diploma in Industrial Pharmaceutical Studies with Distinction from Brighton University and a BS Honours degree in Biological Sciences/Microbiology from North East Surrey College of Technology.

- Ends-

For more information, please contact:

Vectura Group plc

David Ginivan - VP Corporate Communications +44 (0)7471 352 720

Elizabeth Knowles - VP Investor Relations +44 (0)7767 160 565

Consilium Strategic Communications

Mary-Jane Elliott / Sue Stuart / David Daley +44 (0)20 3709 5700

About Vectura

Vectura is a provider of innovative inhaled drug delivery services that enable partners to bring their medicines to patients. With differentiated proprietary technology and pharmaceutical development expertise, Vectura is one of the few companies globally with the device, formulation and development capabilities to deliver a broad range of complex inhaled therapies.

Vectura has ten key inhaled and eleven non-inhaled products marketed by partners with global royalty streams, and a diverse partnered portfolio of drugs in clinical development. Our partners include Hikma, Novartis, Sandoz (a division of Novartis AG), Mundipharma, Kyorin, GSK, Bayer, Chiesi, Almirall, and Tianjin KingYork.

For further information, please visit Vectura’s website at www.vectura.com

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the commercialisation of products. Various risks may cause Vectura’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward looking statements, including: commercial limitations imposed by patents owned or controlled by third parties; dependence upon strategic alliance partners to develop and commercialise products and services; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approvals to market products and services resulting from development efforts; the requirement for substantial funding to conduct research and development and to expand commercialisation activities; and product initiatives by competitors. As a result of these factors, prospective investors are cautioned not to rely on any forward-looking statements. We disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.