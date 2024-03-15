Vapotherm to Unveil Access365 Home Ventilation Solution at MEDTRADE

EXETER, N.H., March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vapotherm, Inc., (OTCQX: VAPO), (“Vapotherm” or the “Company”) today announced the debut of its Access365™ Home Ventilation Solution at the upcoming MEDTRADE conference.

Dr. Jessica Whittle, Chief Medical Officer of Vapotherm, emphasized the company’s commitment to improving the lives of hypercapnic patients in the home. “Our mission is to improve quality of life and reduce hospital readmissions for patients who struggle with respiratory disease. Access365 will provide optimal treatment at home, especially for COPD patients, by combining the known benefits of nocturnal NIV with the comfort of high velocity therapy for daytime use."(1)

The highly anticipated Access365 home ventilator will be unveiled at MEDTRADE Dallas on March 27th. The device is designed to reduce hospital readmissions, improve patient quality of life, and reduce HME costs for late-stage hypercapnic COPD patients. In addition to VAPS and volume control/assist ventilation modes and Vapotherm’s proven high velocity therapy, the ventilator incorporates a built-in medical grade humidifier and integrated Bluetooth pulse oximetry and spirometry.

The Access365 Home Ventilation Solution also includes cloud connectivity to enable remote data retrieval and system upgrades and a patient engagement platform which breaks the cycle of symptom exacerbation and readmission through early identification of worsening symptoms allowing more rapid clinical intervention. This proprietary algorithm resulted in up to a 41% reduction in late-stage COPD hospital readmissions.(2) Vapotherm anticipates receiving FDA clearance for Access365 in early 2025.

Joe Army, President and CEO of Vapotherm, underscored the significance of the solution, stating, “Vapotherm is committed to supporting patients both in and out of the hospital. The recently announced discontinuation of Philips Respironics home ventilators in the U.S. highlights a potential concern for patients and HMEs alike but also a unique opportunity for Vapotherm. We are excited to be able to provide newer and more comprehensive options for these patients and the HMEs that support them."(3)

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc. (OTCQX: VAPO) is a publicly traded developer and manufacturer of advanced respiratory technology based in Exeter, New Hampshire, USA. The Company develops innovative, comfortable, non-invasive technologies for respiratory support of patients with chronic or acute breathing disorders. Over 4.2 million patients have been treated with the use of Vapotherm high velocity therapy® systems. For more information, visit www.vapotherm.com.

Vapotherm high velocity therapy is mask-free non-invasive respiratory support and is a front-line tool for relieving respiratory distress—including hypercapnia, hypoxemia, and dyspnea. It allows for the fast, safe treatment of undifferentiated respiratory distress with one tool. The HVT 2.0 and Precision Flow systems’ mask-free interface delivers optimally conditioned breathing gases, making it comfortable for patients and reducing the risks and care complexities associated with mask therapies. While being treated, patients can talk, eat, drink and take oral medication.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “plan,” “intend,” “will,” or “typically,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words, and the use of future dates. Each forward-looking statement is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include the failure to receive FDA clearance for Access 365 in early 2025 or at all, failure of the Company’s products to achieve market acceptance or significant market growth, and the other risks and uncertainties included under the heading “Risk Factors” in Vapotherm’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, as filed with the SEC on February 23, 2024, and in its subsequent filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect Vapotherm’s views as of the date hereof, and Vapotherm does not assume and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

