U.S. Integrated Delivery Network Market Size, Growth, Report 2024-2033

The U.S. integrated delivery network market size was valued at USD 1,442.20 billion in 2023 and is poised to exceed USD 3,774.84 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 10.1% between 2024 and 2033,the vertical integration model dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 67% in 2023.

Get Sample Copy of Report@ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/sample/8206

The aging population, which is especially vulnerable to chronic diseases, is expected to grow, increasing the demand for economical and well-organized healthcare systems. As a result, the US IDN market will increase at a faster rate. The integrated delivery network (IDN), also known as the integrated delivery system (IDS), aims to provide higher-quality, more cost-efficient, and more effective healthcare services while focusing on the patient’s well-being. IDNs are formed by combining hospitals, medical clinics, and physician groups. Both healthcare practitioners and patients benefit greatly from IDNs.

The COVID-19 pandemic has presented unprecedented challenges to health systems around the world, particularly integrated delivery networks (IDNs), which strive to offer coordinated and efficient care across many settings and providers. IDNs have had to adapt to the changing requirements and demands of patients, communities, and health workers, while also dealing with financial and operational challenges. Some of the tactics that IDNs have used to deal with the pandemic include using digital technology for remote consultation, monitoring, and triage of patients, partnering with other health system actors, and proposing policy measures to encourage integration.

IDNs enable providers such as hospitals, doctors, and physicians with the capacity to adapt to changing healthcare environments, as well as increased geographic reach, greater service quality, contractual benefits, strengthened financial capacities, and economies of scale. Other benefits include enhanced market presence for hospitals and guaranteed revenue for physicians. On the other hand, patients benefit from a well-coordinated system that provides access to a wide range of healthcare services (including primary care, acute care, and financial services) through a single entity at a reasonable cost.

With the passage of the Affordable Care Act in 2010, healthcare institutions began to focus on outpatient settings, as the federal government increased incentives for care providers to deliver outpatient services. As a result, outpatient care is becoming increasingly popular. Furthermore, the growing demand for accountable care and clinical integration has prompted hospitals to transform into Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs). This reduces healthcare expenses while also improving treatment quality. This is likely to increase acceptance of integrated healthcare services offered by IDNs, resulting in market growth.

Furthermore, the high incidence of chronic diseases and disorders such as heart disease, cancer, diabetes, respiratory disorders, and neurological disorders, as well as the pandemic’s abrupt onset, are driving up demand for healthcare services in the United States. According to the National Health Council, the number of individuals suffering from chronic diseases will rise from 158 billion in 2020 to 175 billion by 2033. Integrated delivery networks offer a complete method for managing chronic diseases while also providing equitable and integrated health services. As a result, individuals suffering from chronic diseases now have easier and more profitable treatment options.

U.S Integrated Delivery Network Market Top Trends

Digital Transformation: IDNs are increasingly adopting digital technologies to improve patient care, streamline operations, and enhance efficiency. This includes electronic health records (EHR), telemedicine, and remote patient monitoring.

Value-Based Care: With a shift towards value-based care models, IDNs are focusing on improving outcomes while reducing costs. This involves care coordination, population health management, and partnerships with payers and providers.

Focus on Population Health: IDNs are placing greater emphasis on population health management to address the health needs of specific patient groups or communities. This involves proactive interventions, preventive care, and addressing social determinants of health.

Data Analytics and Predictive Modeling: IDNs are leveraging data analytics and predictive modeling to gain insights into patient populations, identify high-risk individuals, and optimize resource allocation. This helps in improving clinical outcomes and reducing costs.

Patient-Centric Care: IDNs are shifting towards a more patient-centric approach by focusing on patient engagement, satisfaction, and empowerment. This includes initiatives such as patient portals, personalized care plans, and patient education programs.

Innovation and Research: IDNs are investing in research and innovation to drive advancements in healthcare delivery, treatment modalities, and medical technologies. This includes participating in clinical trials, adopting new therapies, and implementing cutting-edge medical devices.

Telehealth Expansion: The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of telehealth within IDNs, allowing for remote consultations, monitoring, and follow-ups. This trend is expected to continue as telehealth becomes an integral part of healthcare delivery.

Health Equity and Access: IDNs are increasingly focused on addressing health disparities and improving access to care, particularly among underserved populations. This involves initiatives such as community health programs, mobile clinics, and outreach efforts.

Regulatory Compliance and Risk Management: IDNs are prioritizing compliance with regulatory requirements and managing risks associated with healthcare delivery. This includes ensuring adherence to HIPAA regulations, cybersecurity measures, and quality assurance protocols.

Immediate Delivery Available, Get Full Access@

https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/8206

Why Are Integrated Delivery Network Important in Healthcare?

The increasing cost of healthcare in the United States is the reason for the importance of IDNs. According to the CDC, six out of ten adults in the US have a chronic disease, while four in ten adults have two or more.

The leading causes of death and disability in the country are heart disease, cancer, and diabetes, and the healthcare ecosystem accounts for an annual amount of $3.8 trillion.

Integrated health services can develop strategic decisions to mitigate and reduce costs of chronic disease care while improving health care services. IDNs can use their vast network of healthcare providers to coordinate patient care and deliver high-quality services to different communities.

Greater communication and collaboration between all health system levels can avoid network leakage and prevent revenue loss.

40% to 70% of providers are affiliated with IDNs and provider networks (PNs), and 30% to 70% of healthcare facilities are owned by them, while the geographical spread varies significantly. IDNs account for more than 1,000 in the US and several thousand provider networks.

How many Integrated Delivery Network are in the U.S.?

The rise of integrated delivery networks (IDNs) is a defining trend in U.S. healthcare. These powerful organizations bring together a diverse network of healthcare facilities and providers–hospitals, physician groups, and clinics–under one umbrella.

This integrated approach aims to streamline care delivery by providing patients with a seamless experience across a broad spectrum of services, from routine checkups to complex surgical care.

As of April 2024, Definitive Healthcare tracked over 1,100 active IDNs across the U.S. Their distribution varies by state, with some states boasting nearly 100 headquartered IDNs, while others have only a handful.

Using Definitive Healthcare’s Hospital View data, we ranked the U.S. states where the most IDNs are headquartered as of April 2024. Data on these systems is updated daily and based on proprietary research.

What are the different types of Integrated Delivery Network?

IDNs in healthcare can be categorized into four different types, depending on the number of member healthcare facilities and the way in which it approaches strategic decisions like purchasing or care coordination. All IDNs can be classified into one of the following integration levels:

System II (Horizontal Integration): These are usually regional or national multi-hospital systems. System II networks primarily own and manage hospitals but can sometimes include other care facilities. Many governments, state, or investor-owned IDNs are classified as system II networks.

System III (Vertical Integration): These networks provide cradle-to-grave healthcare services. They contain a wide variety of care facilities within the same system, ranging from prenatal care to assisted living facilities and hospices. The objective of a vertically integrated health system is to share information and resources equally across facilities. Many academic, catholic, and community health systems are classified as system III networks.

System IV (Strategic Integration): These are vertically integrated systems that implement an exceptional degree of strategy and organization in their internal structures. In these IDNs, information systems, centralized administrative control, purchasing, and distribution are aligned across all facilities in the network.

U.S. Integrated Delivery Network Market By Integration Model Insights

The vertical integration model dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 67% in 2023 and is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.7% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2033. Vertical integration integrated delivery networks (IDNs) offer comprehensive care throughout all stages of life, including end-of-life care and hospice support. These networks typically include a wide range of medical specialties, such as pediatricians, orthopedic surgeons, obstetricians and gynecologists, and other healthcare professionals. Additionally, they often include assisted living facilities to cater to patient needs. The primary objective of a vertical IDN is to provide a unified network that addresses patients’ healthcare requirements throughout their lifespan. This is in contrast to horizontal IDNs, which consist of multiple dispersed facilities. In a horizontal integration model, multiple hospitals either regional or national are integrated together. These networks include organizations that provide a similar type of care and may include additional healthcare facilities integrated into them. HCA Healthcare is one of the largest for-profit hospital operators in the U.S. with around 185 hospitals that follows the horizontal integration model.

A standard example of a vertically integrated delivery system by Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc., which offers diverse services encompassing pharmacy, surgery, laboratory diagnostics, and health education institutes. Such setup supports patients and increases opportunities for physicians at the primary stage to connect and speak with specialists, hospital staff, and others.

U.S. Integrated Delivery Network Market By Service Type Insights

The acute care segment dominated the U.S. integrated delivery network market with the largest revenue share of 50.15% in 2023 owing to the presence of a large number of hospitals offering a wide range of disease treatment services, high adoption of acute care/hospital facilities; and an increase in the number of surgeries performed in hospital infrastructure. Acute care/hospital settings offer patients with well-equipped, advanced treatment facilities, along with trained healthcare professionals under one roof. This is further supported by satisfactory reimbursement guidelines for patients who regularly visit hospitals as compared to those looking for treatment at primary care centers. In addition, various initiatives undertaken by IDNs to improve their service capability are propelling the growth of the acute care/hospital segment. For instance, in May 2023, HCA Healthcare Inc. announced more than USD 300 billion investments in educating and training nurses clinically. This investment aims to improve the quality of care given to their patients while improving the delivery of treatment.

The long-term health segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.6% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2033 owing to the growing geriatric population leading to longer times of treatment and care needed. In June 2023, the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center began a new patient-guided and patient-involved study addressing various problems faced by the patients such as pain, fatigue, and depression while undergoing dialysis. This procedure enables the patient to set objectives and personalize the treatment to address any concerns they happen to endure.

U.S. Integrated Delivery Network Market Top Key Companies:

HCA Healthcare

Ascension

Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP

Providence

UPMC

Trinity Health

TH Medical

CHSPSC, LLC

CommonSpirit Health

U.S. Integrated Delivery Network Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the U.S. Integrated Delivery Network market.

By Integration Model

Vertical

Horizontal

By Service Type

Acute Care

Primary Care

Long-term Health

Specialty Clinics

Other Services

Order the 150+ Pages Detailed Report @ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/8206

Call: USA: +1 650 460 3308 | IND: +91 87933 22019 |Europe: +44 2080772818

Email: sales@novaoneadvisor.com