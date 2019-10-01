U.S. Department of Defense Awards $6 Million to Humanetics Corporation for Advanced Development of Radioprotectant

“With the potential use of radiological or nuclear weaponry in the current global environment, the protection of our armed forces from radiation exposure and enabling them to operate in areas of concern is a strategic imperative,” said Ronald Zenk, President and CEO at Humanetics.

BIO 301 is being developed as a prophylactic medical countermeasure that can be taken by warfighters prior to potential exposure to lethal radiation. Currently, no drugs are approved by FDA for this use. The drug may also benefit first responders who must be prepared to address domestic events related to nuclear accidents or terrorism.

BIO 301 has been specially formulated for use in harsh operating environments encountered by warfighters and is based upon Humanetics’s existing BIO 300 drug platform. The drug’s radioprotective effects were originally discovered by researchers within the DoD at the Armed Forces Radiobiology Research Institute. The drug was licensed to Humanetics Corporation, which is leading BIO 301’s advanced development toward FDA approval. In parallel to the drug’s development for use by the military and first responders, Humanetics is evaluating the drug in a clinical trial to determine its potential to reduce the toxic side effects of radiation in cancer patients.

“We are enthused and encouraged by the DoD’s continued investment in the development of BIO 301 as a medical countermeasure that can be used to protect military personnel and first responders at risk of radiation exposure,” said Zenk. “We see this drug not only providing benefit to warfighters, but also to civilian populations at risk of nuclear incidents and, furthermore, to improve the lives of cancer patients.” The drug is also being evaluated for use by astronauts exposed to space radiation.

About the Joint Warfighter Medical Research Programs

The Joint Warfighter Medical Research Program is a Congressionally directed program intended to support continuation of research efforts with the highest potential to accelerate medical product development and healthcare solutions. Projects funded are expected to benefit both civilian and military communities with particular focus on initiatives that impact our forward deployed forces and rehabilitation efforts for injured military personnel. The U.S. Army Medical Research Acquisition Activity, 820 Chandler Street, Fort Detrick MD 21702-5014 is the awarding and administering acquisition office for this funding.

About Humanetics Corporation

Humanetics Corporation is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company engaged in the accelerated discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary drugs in markets with urgent and unmet needs with a focus on radiation modulators for oncology and medical countermeasures. For more information, visit www.humaneticscorp.com.

The views expressed herein are those of Humanetics Corporation and may not reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Army, Department of Defense, or the U.S. Government.

