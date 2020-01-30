Trivitron Healthcare launches advanced Medtech Devices at Arab Health 2020, Dubai

28th January 2019 – Trivitron Healthcare launches 10 new innovation driven products in Advanced Imaging modalities and Critical Care & Life Support segment, at Arab Health 2020 conference in Dubai. The new products launched includes Elite – Flat Panel Digital C-arm with motorized movements, SonoRad V10 – Color Doppler Ultrasound system, Breast Imaging solutions, Ventilators, Dialysis systems & consumables, Modular OT solutions, Monitors, ECG, Syringe pumps and Anesthesia systems.

Kiran Medical Systems, the radiology division of Trivitron Healthcare, has been frontrunner in research & development of advanced imaging modalities and with the launch of Elite –Flat Panel Digital C-arm with motorized movements & SonoRad V10 Ultrasound, the imaging portfolio of Kiran is further more enhanced suiting different global imaging market needs.

With recent developments in the field of Artificial Intelligence and Digitization in healthcare, Trivitron launches Digital OR integration with seamless connectivity with all Imaging data and Modalities to the surgeons in the OR with all modalities under one roof. With the launch of Trivtron’s State of the art Dialysis machines & Ventilators, with lowest life cycle and running cost brings unique value proposition and comprehensive package thereby only company providing complete Solutions in Critical care life support systems.

Trivitron is committed to quality healthcare delivery in the countries in Middle East and Africa through its subsidiaries Trivitron Healthcare Middle East and Trivitron Healthcare Africa. In addition to the entire Kiran imaging portfolio the subsidiaries provide end to end turnkey solutions by bringing in world class OT, ICU, Renal Care products.

Trivitron’s Kiran Elite C-Arm features high resolution digital image acquisition with 1K X 1K Flat Panel Detector and 16-bit image processing. With World-Class 5 kW, 40 KHz X-Ray Generator with ABS for optimized dose, Elite delivers superior images with higher grayscale resolution to view remarkably minute details and improves the workflow in a significant way with completely motorized & smooth movements that aid in accurate positioning. With a Touch Panel User interface on the C-Arm, choosing the parameters becomes comfortable and efficient. Elite offers Clinical features like DSA - Digital Subtraction Angiography for Vascular applications and Road Mapping that allow surgeons to find the path to reach the target location in branches during the surgery. The Model comes with User friendly Workstation and a storage capacity of more than 100,000 images and offers extra power for complex cases and active cooling to prevent overheating during long procedures. Elite has wide clinical applications in Cardiovascular, Interventional Radiology, Orthopedics and Urology.

With focus on offering comprehensive imaging solutions to customers, Trivitron’s Kiran has launched its 2nd model in Ultrasound -SonoRad V10 Whole Body Color Doppler, an ergonomically designed Color Doppler with Dual Image Display – on the 19” HD LED Monitor with larger image area, as well as the 10.1 touch panel which makes the workflow easier. It features intelligent software for efficient and precise measurements in OB. Quantitative Elastography, Panoramic Imaging, 4D features like Depth View & Virtual HD, 210O Wide angle TV Probe etc deliver Superior Clinical Value. SonoRad V10 supports wide range of Clinical applications like Obstetrics/ Gynecology, Radiology, Cardiology etc with high performance.

Kiran’s portfolio of radiology products includes the Felicia Digital Mammography, Ultisys range of Mobile & Fixed Radiography systems with the option of digital image acquisition chain, Infinity and Elite series surgical C-Arm systems available in 3.5kW and 5.0kW generator power options, Premium Digital Radiography solution, comprehensive range of Radiation Protection Products, Anti-scatter X-ray grids and a wide range of Imaging Accessories & Consumables. The manufacturing facilities of Kiran comply with the most stringent quality standards and are registered with US-FDA, SGS-UK, Health Canada and PMDA-Japan amongst others.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Satyaki Banerjee, CEO- Medical Imaging Division, Trivitron Healthcare commented, “Kiran is committed to the field of Medical Imaging and has been offering Research Oriented World Class products for 4 decades. The Launch of Elite – Motorized Digital C-arm and SonoRad V10 Color Doppler are in line with our plan to offer incremental as well as breakthrough innovation in Advanced Imaging modalities that will significantly impact care-delivery. Kiran is also focusing in a major way to create Products and applications with the Power of Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning. We foresee a paradigm shift in the way overall patient care will be delivered and in 2020 Kiran is preparing itself for exciting launches in Radiology and Imaging with these advanced technologies”Commenting on this development Dr. GSK Velu, Chairman and Managing Director, Trivitron Group of Companies said, “Trivitron Healthcare is driven by innovations in Med-Tech to make Healthcare Affordable & Accessible to everyone across the Globe. We consider quality healthcare a fundamental right of people and envisage making top-notch, cutting edge healthcare technology available for people of all classes. With the launch of new advanced imaging and critical care & OT products, we are one more step closer to our plan to offer full suite of Radiology, Imaging & Critical Care Products in the next couple of years. With the Global distribution strength of Trivitron Healthcare Group, I am confident that these new launches will truly bring a difference in Healthcare delivery across the World”

About Trivitron Healthcare

Since 1997, the journey of Trivitron Healthcare as a medical technology company providing affordable healthcare solutions weaves a fascinating thread of inspiration to many healthcare providers. Having a solid expertise in research and development, Trivitron manufactures and distributes exceptional medical technology products to 180 countries. With 11 manufacturing facilities in India, Finland, Turkey & China; Trivitron spearheads innovation in the fields of Newborn Screening, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Imaging & Radiology, Radiation Protection, Critical Care and Operating Room Solutions, thus, engraving its name as a holistic healthcare provider.

