Press Releases

Trinity Biotech to Announce Q2 2024 Financial Results

August 14, 2024 | 
1 min read

Conference Call Scheduled for Wednesday, August 14, 2024 at 8:30 AM ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trinity Biotech plc (Nasdaq: TRIB) (the “Company”), a commercial stage biotechnology company focused on diabetes management solutions and human diagnostics, including wearable biosensors, will report financial results for the second quarter 2024 on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 at 8:30 AM ET.

Conference Call Dial-In & Webcast Information

Date:Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Time:8:30 AM ET
United States:1-877-407-0784
International:1- 201-689-8560
Conference ID:
13748426
Webcast:webcast link
Call me™:https://callme.viavid.com/viavid/?callme=true&passcode=13743417&h=true&info=company-email&r=true&B=6

About Trinity Biotech
Trinity Biotech is a commercial stage biotechnology company focused on diabetes management solutions and human diagnostics, including wearable biosensors. The Company develops, acquires, manufactures and markets diagnostic systems, including both reagents and instrumentation, for the point-of-care and clinical laboratory segments of the diagnostic market and has recently entered the wearable biosensor industry, with the acquisition of the biosensor assets of Waveform Technologies Inc. and intends to develop a range of biosensor devices and related services, starting with a continuous glucose monitoring product. The products are used to detect infectious diseases and to quantify the level of Haemoglobin A1c and other chemistry parameters in serum, plasma and whole blood. Trinity Biotech sells direct in the United States, Germany, France and the U.K. and through a network of international distributors and strategic partners in over 75 countries worldwide. For further information, please see the Company’s website: www.trinitybiotech.com

Contact:Trinity Biotech plcLifeSci Partners, LLC
John GillardEric Ribner
(353)-1-2769800(1)-646-751-4363
E-mail: john.gillard@trinitybiotech.comE-mail: investorrelations@trinitybiotech.com

Europe Earnings
