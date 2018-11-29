TriLink BioTechnologies Plays Key Role in Published Study on Single-Cell Sequencing

SAN DIEGO – TriLink BioTechnologies, a Maravai LifeSciences company and a leader in oligonucleotide and mRNA synthesis for research, diagnostics and therapeutics, announced today that the company’s CleanTag® Small RNA Library Prep Kit was the enabling technology in a new study of next-generation sequencing of small RNAs from single cells. The study, Efficient Production of On-Target Reads for Small RNA Sequencing of Single Cells Using Modified Adapters, demonstrates the successful sequencing of small RNA at the single-cell level, a process that had previously proven challenging. The paper was published in the October issue of Analytical Chemistry and the research team included scientists from Stanford University, Jordan University of Science and Technology, NIST, San Jose State University, University of Minnesota, Riken and TriLink BioTechnologies.

“Single-cell sequencing is an increasingly popular area of research, as investigations strive to uncover cell-to-cell variations,” said Anton P. McCaffrey, Ph.D., senior director of emerging science and innovation for TriLink. “The sequencing of single cells is challenging due to the low levels of input RNA. Traditional methods sequence bulk cells, which give results in terms of averages, masking cellular heterogeneity.”

The work described in the paper uses a streamlined workflow based on TriLink’s CleanTag Small RNA Library Prep Kit. CleanTag allows sequencing of very small RNA inputs from single cells or biofluids. “We believe this is the first report of sequencing of small RNAs from the cytoplasm of a single cell,” said McCaffrey. “This will allow a number of new applications, including the study of circulating tumor cells.”

