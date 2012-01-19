TriLink BioTechnologies Enters into Distribution Agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

SAN DIEGO (January 18, 2012) - TriLink BioTechnologies Inc. (TriLink) announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement with Sigma-Aldrich to sell its CleanAmp™ dNTPs globally.

As an innovative approach to Hot Start PCR, TriLink’s CleanAmp™ dNTPs are an ideal complement to Sigma-Aldrich’s product and service offerings. In developing CleanAmp™, TriLink applied their expertise in modified nucleic acid chemistry to resolve common PCR problems, such as primer dimer formation and mis-priming. The latest advancement in CleanAmp™ dNTP chemistry allows improved amplicon yield in endpoint PCR and earlier Cq values in fast cycling real-time PCR.

“TriLink is very pleased to have its innovative Hot Start PCR technology, CleanAmp™ dNTPs added to the line of PCR reagents offered by Sigma. CleanAmp™ dNTPs are a great addition to Sigma’s portfolio and Sigma’s global distribution channels will undoubtedly get this novel technology into more hands,” stated TriLink’s President and CEO, Richard Hogrefe, Ph.D.

About TriLink

