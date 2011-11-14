TriLink BioTechnologies Enters into Distribution Agreement with Astral Scientific

SAN DIEGO (November 15, 2011) - TriLink BioTechnologies, Inc. (TriLink) announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement with Astral Scientific Pty Ltd (Astral) to sell its modified nucleic acid products, including over 150 modified nucleotides, custom oligonucleotides and CleanAmp™ Hot Start PCR Products. The Australian based company supplies clinical diagnostic, life science and industrial markets.

“With TriLink’s unique product offering and Astral’s commitment to bringing new technologies to the Australian diagnostic and research markets, we feel this is a great opportunity to support important scientific advancements. We are proud to join forces with the Astral Scientific team,” stated TriLink CEO, Richard Hogrefe, Ph.D.

“We are excited to represent TriLink in Australia and offer their exceptional range of modified nucleoside triphosphates, custom oligos and CleanAmp™ PCR products to our research customers,” commented Rick de Leeuw, Managing Director at Astral.

This agreement will provide researchers in the Australian market access to high quality, modified nucleic acid products to further advance their efforts.

About TriLink

TriLink manufactures custom oligonucleotides, modified nucleoside triphosphates and CleanAmp™ PCR products for the research, diagnostic and OEM markets. In addition, custom chemistry, long RNA transcript synthesis, contract research services and ISO/QSR compliant cGMP production facilities are offered. TriLink’s solutions help advance drug discovery and biomedical research. Founded in 1996, TriLink is a privately held firm based in San Diego, California and employs approximately 75 scientists and other professionals. For more information about the firm and products, call 858-546-0004, email info@trilinkbiotech.com, or visit their web site at www.trilinkbiotech.com.

About Astral

Astral Scientific was established in 1987 and supplies a comprehensive range of core consumables to the clinical diagnostic, life science and industrial laboratory markets in Australia. Astral’s range includes chemicals, biochemicals, enzymes, nucleic acid kits, HPLC kits, laboratory consumables and certified reference materials. Astral operates and maintains a quality assurance program in accordance with ISO 9001:2008. For more information about the firm and products, email support@astralscientific.com.au, or visit their web site at www.astralscientific.com.au.