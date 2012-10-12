TriLink BioTechnologies Announces License Agreement With LI-COR Biosciences

SAN DIEGO (October 12, 2012) - TriLink BioTechnologies Inc. (TriLink) announced that it has recently signed a licensing agreement with LI-COR® Biosciences to custom label oligonucleotides, nucleotides, and nucleosides with IRDye® near-infrared dyes.

“This offers our customers a product option that will be more specific to their research, while being based on the IRDye near-infrared dye technology they have grown to trust,” says Jim Wiley, LI-COR senior strategic marketing manager. “TriLink has established itself as an expert in the field of modified nucleic acids and we’re certain our customers will benefit from this agreement.”

LI-COR offers IRDye near-infrared dye technology that delivers enhanced sensitivity due to low background autofluorescence in the near-infrared region and, therefore, higher signal to noise ratios. IRDye near-infrared dyes have absorption and emission wavelengths in the near-infrared spectrum, between 650 nm and 800 nm.

“As experts in modified nucleic acid chemistry and leaders in dye labeling nucleoside triphosphates and oligonucleotides, we are continually expanding our portfolio of available modifications,” says Richard Hogrefe, Ph.D., TriLink president and CEO. “The innovative LI-COR infrared dye series, IRDye 650-800, is a perfect fit, opening new doors for our customers seeking enhanced signal-to-noise ratios and dynamic range in applications where autofluorescence is an issue.”

About LI-COR Biosciences

LI-COR® Biosciences is a leading manufacturer of near-infrared imaging platforms, analysis software, and IRDye® infrared dye reagents for quantitative Western Blotting, small animal imaging, and DNA fragment analysis. LI-COR pioneered the development of near-infrared fluorescence detection systems for DNA sequencing, and today provides systems for drug discovery, protein research, small animal imaging, and undergraduate training. LI-COR instruments for photosynthesis, carbon dioxide analysis and light measurement are recognized worldwide for standard-setting innovation in plant science research and environmental monitoring. Founded in 1971, the privately held company is based in Lincoln, Nebraska, with subsidiaries in Germany and the United Kingdom. LI-COR systems are used in over 100 countries and are supported by a global network of distributors.

About TriLink

TriLink manufactures custom oligonucleotides, modified nucleoside triphosphates and CleanAmp™ PCR products for the diagnostic and OEM markets. In addition, custom chemistry, long RNA transcript synthesis and contract research services and ISO/QSR compliant cGMP production facilities are offered. TriLink’s solutions help advance drug discovery and biomedical research. Founded in 1996, TriLink is a privately held firm based in San Diego, California and employs approximately 50 scientists and other professionals. For more information about the firm and products, call 858-546-0004, email info@trilinkbiotech.com, or visit their web site at www.trilinkbiotech.com.