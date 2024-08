Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Quarterly Dividend - February 21, 2024

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today announced that its Board of Directors authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.39 per common share, payable on April 15, 2024, to shareholders of record as of March 15, 2024. This reflects an 11% increase over the previous dividend payment of $0.35.

