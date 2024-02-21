SUBSCRIBE
Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Quarterly Dividend - February 21, 2024

February 21, 2024 | 
1 min read

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the world leader in serving science, announced that its Board of Directors authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.39 per common share, payable on April 15, 2024, to shareholders of record as of March 15, 2024.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue over $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

