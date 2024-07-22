Tharimmune Appoints Prof. David Jones of Newcastle University to its Scientific Advisory Board

BRIDGEWATER, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2024 / Tharimmune, Inc . (NASDAQ:THAR) (“Tharimmune” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a portfolio of therapeutic candidates in inflammation and immunology, today announced the appointment of David Jones, Professor of Liver Immunology at Newcastle University in England, to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).

Prof. Jones has earned an international reputation for his work in autoimmune liver disease. He leads the UK-PBC research consortium (MRC Stratified Medicine), which has the world’s largest cohort of fully phenotyped primary biliary cholangitis/cirrhosis (PBC) patients. His areas of expertise include stratified therapeutics and symptom management, and his work contributed to the first stratified therapy to reach practice in rare liver disease. He also has an interest in the quality of life of patients with autoimmune liver disease and the mechanisms underpinning key symptoms, which has led to the development of several novel therapies.

Additionally, he is Honorary Consultant Hepatologist with the Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. Prof. Jones holds the position of National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) Dean for Faculty Trainees and is an NIHR Senior Investigator.

“We are honored to welcome Prof. Jones - a renowned scientist with extensive expertise in hepatic pathologies and PBC - to the Tharimmune SAB,” said Randy Milby, CEO of Tharimmune. “As we advance our lead drug candidate TH104 for the potential benefit of thousands of patients suffering from pruritus secondary to PBC who lack effective treatment options, we look forward to engaging with Prof. Jones and our entire SAB for valuable real-world and clinical insights.”

Prof. Jones joins the newly formed Tharimmune SAB, which is comprised of Andreas Kremer, MD, PhD, Clinician Scientist and Head of Hepatology at University Hospital Zurich; Alan Bonder, MD, AGAF, Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard University Medical School and Medical Director of Liver Transplant at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center; John Lambert, PhD, a leading expert in the field of antibody drug conjugate discovery and development; and Vaughn Smider, MD, PhD, founder and President of the Applied Biomedical Science Institute and adjunct Professor at the Scripps Research Institute.

Earlier this year Tharimmune announced positive Phase 1 results with TH104 and received Type C meeting feedback from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the design of the upcoming Phase 2 trial, which it anticipates initiating in the second half of 2024.

About Tharimmune

Tharimmune, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a portfolio of therapeutic candidates for inflammation and immunology. The Company’s lead clinical-stage asset, TH104, is known to suppress chronic, debilitating pruritus or “uncontrollable itching” in PBC, a rare and orphan liver disease with no known cure. The Company’s early-stage immunology pipeline includes novel multi-specific antibodies targeting unique epitopes with novel mechanisms of action against well-known, validated targets in multiple solid tumors, including PD-1, HER2 and HER3. Tharimmune has a license agreement with OmniAb, Inc. to access the company’s antibody discovery technology platform against these and other specified targets. For more information please visit: www.tharimmune.com .

