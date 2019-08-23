Tenax Therapeutics Provides Clinical Development Update

Clinical Development Update

Tenax is conducting a multi-center, double-blind placebo controlled Phase 2 trial designed to evaluate levosimendan in patients with pulmonary hypertension and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (PH-HFpEF). The study is also known as the HELP Trial (Hemodynamic Evaluation of Levosimendan in Patients with PH-HFpEF). There are currently 12 activated sites, with an additional three sites expected to be activated over the next few weeks, which we believe will be sufficient to fully enroll the trial. Eight patients, up from three at the end of June, are currently enrolled out of the targeted 36 patients. Three of the eight patients have completed the initial 6-week HELP protocol and have rolled over into the 2-year extension phase

Anthony DiTonno, CEO of Tenax Therapeutics, commented, “We are pleased with the progress made over the past few months to advancing the Phase 2 trial. Based on feedback from our principal investigators we have modified and adapted our protocols for the HELP trial. These modifications, in addition to achieving our targeted number of clinical sites, have resulted in an acceleration in the pace of patient enrollment. Given the momentum in the quarter, we now expect full enrollment and top-line data in the HELP Trial in the first quarter of 2020. We are also pleased to announce that the company has developed and recently filed a patent application for a subcutaneous formulation of levosimendan. Future development activities will be finalized following the completion of our phase 2 HELP trial and subsequent discussion with the FDA on a phase 3 trial for PH-HFpEF patients.”

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing products that address cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need. The Company has a world-class scientific team including recognized global experts in pulmonary hypertension. The Company owns the North American rights to develop and commercialize levosimendan and is currently enrolling their Phase 2 clinical trial for the use of levosimendan in the treatment of Pulmonary Hypertension associated with Heart Failure and preserved Ejection Fraction (PH-HFpEF). For more information, visit www.tenaxthera.com.

About Levosimendan

Levosimendan is a calcium sensitizer that works through a unique triple mechanism of action. It initially was developed for intravenous use in hospitalized patients with acutely decompensated heart failure. It was discovered and developed by Orion Pharma, Orion Corporation of Espoo Finland, and is currently approved in over 60 countries for this indication and not available in the United States. Tenax Therapeutics acquired the North American rights to develop and commercialize levosimendan from Phyxius Pharma, Inc.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements by the Company that involve risks and uncertainties and reflect the Company's judgment as of the date of this release.

