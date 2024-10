MORRISVILLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing products for the critical care market, today announced that James Mitchum has been nominated to be elected to the Company’s Board of Directors at the annual meeting of stockholders scheduled for September 15, 2015.

Help employers find you! Check out all the jobs and post your resume.