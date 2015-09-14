Tenax Therapeutics Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2016 Financial Results

MORRISVILLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing products for the critical care market, today announced financial results for the first quarter fiscal year 2016 ended July 31, 2015, and provided a corporate update.

“Throughout this calendar year, we have continued to execute on our clinical plan for levosimendan as we work to increase the enrollment speed for our Phase 3 LEVO-CTS trial in Low Cardiac Output Syndrome (LCOS),” said John Kelley, Chief Executive Officer of Tenax Therapeutics.

Help employers find you! Check out all the jobs and post your resume.