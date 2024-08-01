Teleflex Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Full Year 2024 Outlook

Announces $500 million share repurchase authorization inclusive of a $200 million accelerated share repurchase of common stock

WAYNE, Pa., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) (the “Company”) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.



Second quarter financial summary

GAAP revenue of $749.7 million, up 0.9% compared to the prior year period

Adjusted revenue of $763.5 million, excluding the impact from increases in our reserves related to the Italian payback measure pertaining to prior years, up 2.7% compared to the prior year period, up 3.4% on a constant currency basis.1

GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations of $1.69, compared to $2.35 in the prior year period

Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of $3.42, compared to $3.41 in the prior year period

2024 guidance summary

Raising GAAP revenue growth guidance range to 3.40% to 4.40%



Raising adjusted constant currency revenue growth guidance range to 4.25% to 5.25%, which excludes the impact from increases in our reserves related to the Italian payback measure pertaining to prior years1

Lowering GAAP EPS from continuing operations guidance range to $6.43 to $6.83

Raising adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations guidance range to $13.80 to $14.20

Share repurchase program

Announced share repurchase authorization for up to $500 million of common stock, including the commencement of an accelerated share repurchase program for $200 million

“The second quarter was consistent with our strategic focus on durable revenue growth.” said Liam Kelly, Teleflex’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Revenue momentum for Barrigel remained strong, and we continued to be on track with our integration of Palette Life Sciences AB. Our first half results reflect the benefits of our diversified product portfolio and corporate strategy for growth. As a sign of confidence, our Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program for up to $500 million of our common stock, inclusive of a $200 million accelerated share repurchase. The Teleflex Board of Directors and Management remain confident in the company’s long-term growth profile and ability to create significant shareholder value. Our strong balance sheet allows us to opportunistically repurchase shares as part of a broader capital allocation strategy while not compromising the company’s capacity to invest in the growth of our business, including the execution of value creating M&A opportunities.”

(1) Refer to Notes on Non-GAAP Financial Measures for detail on Italian payback measure.

NET REVENUE BY SEGMENT

The following table provides information regarding net revenues in each of the Company’s reportable operating segments for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and the comparable prior year periods on a GAAP, adjusted and adjusted constant currency basis.

Three Months Ended As reported Adjusted June 30, 2024 July 2, 2023 Reported

Revenue Growth June 30, 2024 July 2, 2023 Adjusted Constant

Currency Revenue

Growth Americas $426.8 $424.7 0.5% $426.8 $424.7 0.6% EMEA 147.1 147.8 (0.5)% 160.9 147.8 9.8% Asia 87.0 86.7 0.4% 87.0 86.7 4.0% OEM 88.8 84.1 5.6% 88.8 84.1 5.8% Consolidated $749.7 $743.3 0.9% $763.5 $743.3 3.4%

Six Months Ended As reported Adjusted June 30, 2024 July 2, 2023 Reported

Revenue Growth June 30, 2024 July 2, 2023 Adjusted Constant

Currency Revenue

Growth Americas $833.1 $836.5 (0.4)% $833.1 $836.5 (0.5)% EMEA 306.7 291.2 5.3% 320.5 291.2 9.7% Asia 171.2 165.4 3.5% 171.2 165.4 7.4% OEM 176.5 161.1 9.6% 176.5 161.1 9.5% Consolidated $1,487.5 $1,454.2 2.3% $1,501.3 $1,454.2 3.6%

NET REVENUE BY GLOBAL PRODUCT CATEGORY

The following table provides information regarding net revenues in each of the Company’s global product categories for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and the comparable prior year periods on a GAAP, adjusted and adjusted constant currency basis.

Three Months Ended As reported Adjusted June 30, 2024 July 2, 2023 Reported

Revenue Growth June 30, 2024 July 2, 2023 Adjusted Constant

Currency Revenue

Growth Vascular Access $181.1 $173.8 4.2% $181.1 $173.8 4.8% Interventional 141.2 124.8 13.1% 141.2 124.8 13.8% Anesthesia 102.5 100.8 1.6% 102.5 100.8 2.3% Surgical 111.3 106.0 5.1% 111.3 106.0 6.4% Interventional Urology 83.1 77.8 6.8% 83.1 77.8 7.1% OEM 88.8 84.1 5.6% 88.8 84.1 5.8% Other (1) 41.7 76.0 (45.1)% 55.5 76.0 (26.4)% Consolidated $749.7 $743.3 0.9% $763.5 $743.3 3.4%

Six Months Ended As reported Adjusted June 30, 2024 July 2, 2023 Reported

Revenue Growth June 30, 2024 July 2, 2023 Adjusted Constant

Currency Revenue

Growth Vascular Access $362.5 $351.4 3.1% $362.5 $351.4 3.4% Interventional 275.8 241.7 14.1% 275.8 241.7 14.6% Anesthesia 198.8 194.2 2.4% 198.8 194.2 2.7% Surgical 216.8 205.0 5.8% 216.8 205.0 6.7% Interventional Urology 162.8 153.2 6.3% 162.8 153.2 6.6% OEM 176.5 161.1 9.6% 176.5 161.1 9.5% Other (1) 94.3 147.6 (36.2)% 108.1 147.6 (26.8)% Consolidated $1,487.5 $1,454.2 2.3% $1,501.3 $1,454.2 3.6%

(1) In 2024, amounts reflect the impact from increases in our reserves related to the Italian payback measure pertaining to prior years.

OTHER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Depreciation expense, amortization of intangible assets and deferred financing charges for the six months ended June 30, 2024 totaled $135.9 million compared to $122.0 million for the prior year period.

Cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2024 were $238.6 million compared to $222.8 million at December 31, 2023.

Net accounts receivable at June 30, 2024 were $448.9 million compared to $443.5 million at December 31, 2023.

Inventories at June 30, 2024 were $636.9 million compared to $626.2 million at December 31, 2023.

2024 OUTLOOK

The Company increased its full year 2024 revenue growth outlook on a GAAP basis from a range of 3.35% to 4.35% to a range of 3.40% to 4.40%, reflecting the impact from increases in our reserves for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 related to the Italian payback measure pertaining to prior years and our estimate of an approximately 0.40% negative impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations. On an adjusted constant currency basis, which excludes the impact from the Italian payback measure pertaining to prior years, the Company raised its full year 2024 revenue growth outlook from a range of 3.75% to 4.75% to a range of 4.25% to 5.25% year-over-year.

The Company lowered its full year 2024 GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations outlook from a range of $6.87 to $7.22 to a range of $6.43 to $6.83, representing a year-over-year change of (14.9)% to (9.7)%. The Company raised its full year 2024 adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations guidance from a range of $13.60 to $13.95 to a range of $13.80 to $14.20, representing growth of 2.1% to 5.0% year-over-year.

Forecasted 2024 Adjusted Constant Currency Revenue Growth Reconciliation

Low High Forecasted 2024 GAAP revenue growth 3.40% 4.40% Estimated impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations (0.40)% (0.40)% Italian payback measure (0.45)% (0.45)% Forecasted 2024 adjusted constant currency revenue growth 4.25% 5.25%

Forecasted 2024 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share From Continuing Operations Reconciliation

Low High Forecasted GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $6.43 $6.83 Restructuring, restructuring related and impairment items, net of tax $0.59 $0.59 Acquisition, integration and divestiture related items, net of tax $0.35 $0.35 Pension termination and related charges, net of tax $1.77 $1.77 ERP Implementation, net of tax $0.33 $0.33 MDR, net of tax $0.19 $0.19 Italian payback measure, net of tax $0.29 $0.29 Intangible amortization expense, net of tax $3.81 $3.81 Tax adjustments $0.04 $0.04 Forecasted adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, net of tax $13.80 $14.20

SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

The Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program for up to $500 million of the Company’s common stock. The timing, price and actual number of shares of Common Stock that may be repurchased under the share repurchase authorization will depend on a variety of factors including price, market conditions and corporate and regulatory requirements. The repurchases may occur in open market transactions, transactions structured through investment banking institutions, in privately negotiated transactions, by direct purchases of common stock or a combination of the foregoing, and the timing and amount of stock repurchased will depend on market and business conditions, applicable legal and credit requirements and other corporate considerations. The share repurchase program does not require the Company to repurchase shares of its Common Stock and it may be discontinued, suspended or amended at any time, without prior notice. The Company intends to commence an accelerated share repurchase of $200 million of common stock under the share repurchase program, effective August 2, 2024.

CONFERENCE CALL WEBCAST AND ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

A webcast of Teleflex’s second quarter 2024 investor conference call can be accessed live from a link on the Company’s website at teleflex.com . The call will begin at 8:00 am ET on August 1, 2024.

An audio replay of the investor call will be available beginning at 11:00 am ET on August 1, 2024, either on the Teleflex website or by telephone. The call can be accessed by dialing 1 800 770 2030 (U.S. and Canada) or 1 609 800 9909 (all other locations). The confirmation code is 69028.

ADDITIONAL NOTES

References in this release to the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations on adjusted diluted earnings per share include both the impact of translating foreign currencies into U.S. dollars and the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations on foreign currency denominated transactions.

In the discussion of segment results, “new products” refers to products for which we initiated commercial sales within the past 36 months and “existing products” refers to products we have sold commercially for more than 36 months.

Certain financial information is presented on a rounded basis, which may cause minor differences. Segment results and commentary exclude the impact of discontinued operations.

NOTES ON NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

We report our financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, commonly referred to as “GAAP”. In this press release, we provide supplemental information, consisting of the following non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted revenue, adjusted constant currency revenue growth and adjusted diluted earnings per share. These non-GAAP measures are described in more detail below. Management uses these financial measures to assess Teleflex’s financial performance, make operating decisions, allocate financial resources, provide guidance on possible future results, and assist in its evaluation of period-to-period and peer comparisons. The non-GAAP measures may be useful to investors because they provide insight into management’s assessment of our business, and provide supplemental information pertinent to a comparison of period-to-period results of our ongoing operations. The non-GAAP financial measures are presented in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon as a substitute for GAAP financial measures. Moreover, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Tables reconciling changes in historical adjusted constant currency net revenues and adjusted net revenues to historical GAAP net revenues and historical adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations to historical GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations are set forth below.

Adjusted revenue: This non-GAAP measure is based upon net revenues, adjusted to exclude the impact in the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 of an increase in our reserves, and corresponding reduction to revenue within our EMEA segment, for prior years. The reserve relates to the Italian payback measure, a law that requires suppliers of medical devices to the Italian National Healthcare System to make payments to the Italian government if medical device expenditures in a given year exceed regional expenditure ceilings established for that year. As a result of a recent ruling from the Italian courts, we recognized a $15.8 million increase in our reserves during the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, of which $13.8 million related to prior years. The prior year amounts do not represent normal adjustments to revenue, are not expected to recur in future periods and are not recurring in nature, making it difficult to contribute to a meaningful evaluation of our operating performance. Accordingly, management has excluded the $13.8 million prior year amount as it is not indicative of our underlying core performance or business trends.

Adjusted constant currency revenue growth: This non-GAAP measure is based upon net revenues, adjusted to exclude, depending on the period presented, the items described in Adjusted revenue and to eliminate the impact of translating the results of international subsidiaries at different currency exchange rates from period to period. The impact of changes in foreign currency may vary significantly from period to period, and such changes generally are outside of the control of our management. We believe that this measure facilitates a comparison of our operating performance exclusive of currency exchange rate fluctuations that do not reflect our underlying performance or business trends.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share: This non-GAAP measure is based upon diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, adjusted to exclude, depending on the period presented, the items described below. Management does not believe that any of the excluded items are indicative of our underlying core performance or business trends.

Restructuring, restructuring related and impairment items - Restructuring programs involve discrete initiatives designed to, among other things, consolidate or relocate manufacturing, administrative and other facilities, outsource distribution operations, improve operating efficiencies and integrate acquired businesses. Depending on the specific restructuring program involved, our restructuring charges may include employee termination, contract termination, facility closure, employee relocation, equipment relocation, outplacement and other exit costs associated with the restructuring program. Restructuring related charges are directly related to our restructuring programs and consist of facility consolidation costs, including accelerated depreciation expense related to facility closures, costs to transfer manufacturing operations between locations, and retention bonuses offered to certain employees as an incentive for them to remain with our company after completion of the restructuring program. Impairment charges occur if, due to events or changes in circumstances, we determine that the carrying value of an asset exceeds its fair value. Impairment charges do not directly affect our liquidity, but could have a material adverse effect on our reported financial results.

Acquisition, integration and divestiture related items - Acquisition and integration expenses are incremental charges, other than restructuring or restructuring related expenses, that are directly related to specific business or asset acquisition transactions. These charges may include, among other things, professional, consulting and other fees; systems integration costs; inventory step-up amortization (amortization, through cost of goods sold, of the increase in fair value of inventory resulting from a fair value calculation as of the acquisition date); fair value adjustments to contingent consideration liabilities; and bridge loan facility and backstop financing fees in connection with loan facilities that ultimately were not utilized. Divestiture related activities involve specific business or asset sales. Depending primarily on the terms of a divestiture transaction, the carrying value of the divested business or assets on our financial statements and other costs we incur as a direct result of the divestiture transaction, we may recognize a gain or loss in connection with the divestiture related activities.

Italian payback measure - These adjustments represent the exclusion of the impact from increases in our reserves related to the Italian payback measure pertaining to prior years as described in Adjusted revenue.

Pension termination and related charges - These adjustments represent charges associated with the planned termination of the Teleflex Incorporated Retirement Income Plan, a frozen U.S. defined benefit pension plan, and related direct incremental expenses including certain charges stemming from the liquidation of surplus plan assets. These charges and costs do not represent normal and recurring operating expenses, will be inconsistent in amounts and frequency, and are not expected to recur once the plan termination process has been completed. Accordingly, management has excluded these amounts to facilitate an evaluation of our current operating performance and a comparison to our past operating performance.

European medical device regulation - The European Union (“EU”) has adopted the EU Medical Device Regulation (“MDR”), which replaces the existing Medical Devices Directive (“MDD”) and imposes more stringent requirements for the marketing and sale of medical devices in the EU, including requirements affecting clinical evaluations, quality systems and post-market surveillance. The MDR requirements became effective in May 2021, although certain devices that previously satisfied MDD requirements can continue to be marketed in the EU until December 2027 for highest-risk devices and December 2028 for lower-risk devices, subject to certain limitations. Significantly, the MDR will require the re-registration of previously approved medical devices. As a result, Teleflex will incur expenditures in connection with the new registration of medical devices that previously had been registered under the MDD. Therefore, these expenditures are not considered to be ordinary course expenditures in connection with regulatory matters (in contrast, no adjustment has been made to exclude expenditures related to the registration of medical devices that were not registered previously under the MDD).

Intangible amortization expense - Certain intangible assets, including customer relationships, intellectual property, distribution rights, trade names and non-competition agreements, initially are recorded at historical cost and then amortized over their respective estimated useful lives. The amount of such amortization can vary from period to period as a result of, among other things, business or asset acquisitions or dispositions.

ERP implementation - These adjustments represent direct and incremental costs incurred in connection with our implementation of a new global enterprise resource planning (“ERP”) solution and related IT transition costs. An implementation of this scale is a significant undertaking and will require substantial time and attention of management and key employees. The associated costs do not represent normal and recurring operating expenses and will be inconsistent in amounts and frequency making it difficult to contribute to a meaningful evaluation of our operating performance.

Tax adjustments - These adjustments represent the impact of the expiration of applicable statutes of limitations for prior year returns, the resolution of audits, the filing of amended returns with respect to prior tax years and/or tax law or certain other discrete changes affecting our deferred tax liability.

Reconciliation of Net Revenue (Dollars in millions)

Net revenue by segment

Three Months Ended % Increase / (Decrease)

June 30, 2024 July 2, 2023 Reported

revenue Adjustment Adjusted

Revenue Reported

revenue Adjustment Adjusted

Revenue Reported

Revenue

Growth Currency

Impact Adjustment

impact Adjusted

Constant

Currency

Revenue

Growth Americas $426.8 $— $426.8 $424.7 $— $424.7 0.5% (0.1)% —% 0.6% EMEA 147.1 (13.8) 160.9 147.8 — 147.8 (0.5)% (0.9)% (9.4)% 9.8% Asia 87.0 — 87.0 86.7 — 86.7 0.4% (3.6)% —% 4.0% OEM 88.8 — 88.8 84.1 — 84.1 5.6% (0.2)% —% 5.8% Consolidated $749.7 ($13.8) $763.5 $743.3 $— $743.3 0.9% (0.6)% (1.9)% 3.4%

Six Months Ended % Increase / (Decrease) June 30, 2024 July 2, 2023 Reported

revenue Adjustment Adjusted

Revenue Reported

revenue Adjustment Adjusted

Revenue Reported

Revenue

Growth Currency

Impact Adjustment

impact Adjusted

Constant

Currency

Revenue

Growth Americas $833.1 $— $833.1 $836.5 $— $836.5 (0.4)% 0.1% —% (0.5)% EMEA 306.7 (13.8) 320.5 291.2 — 291.2 5.3% 0.3% (4.7)% 9.7% Asia 171.2 — 171.2 165.4 — 165.4 3.5% (3.9)% —% 7.4% OEM 176.5 — 176.5 161.1 — 161.1 9.6% 0.1% —% 9.5% Consolidated $1,487.5 ($13.8) $1,501.3 $1,454.2 $— $1,454.2 2.3% (0.3)% (1.0)% 3.6%



Net revenue by global product category

Three Months Ended % Increase / (Decrease) June 30, 2024 July 2, 2023 Reported

revenue Adjustment Adjusted

Revenue Reported

revenue Adjustment Adjusted

Revenue Reported

Revenue

Growth Currency

Impact Adjustment

impact Adjusted

Constant

Currency

Revenue

Growth Vascular Access $181.1 $— $181.1 $173.8 $— $173.8 4.2% (0.6)% —% 4.8% Interventional 141.2 — 141.2 124.8 — 124.8 13.1% (0.7)% —% 13.8% Anesthesia 102.5 — 102.5 100.8 — 100.8 1.6% (0.7)% —% 2.3% Surgical 111.3 — 111.3 106.0 — 106.0 5.1% (1.3)% —% 6.4% Interventional Urology 83.1 — 83.1 77.8 — 77.8 6.8% (0.3)% —% 7.1% OEM 88.8 — 88.8 84.1 — 84.1 5.6% (0.2)% —% 5.8% Other (1) 41.7 (13.8) 55.5 76.0 — 76.0 (45.1)% (0.4)% (18.3)% (26.4)% Consolidated $749.7 ($13.8) $763.5 $743.3 $— $743.3 0.9% (0.6)% (1.9)% 3.4%

Six Months Ended % Increase / (Decrease) June 30, 2024 July 2, 2023 Reported

revenue Adjustment Adjusted

Revenue Reported

revenue Adjustment Adjusted

Revenue Reported

Revenue

Growth Currency

Impact Adjustment

impact Adjusted

Constant

Currency

Revenue

Growth Vascular Access $362.5 $— $362.5 $351.4 $— $351.4 3.1% (0.3)% —% 3.4% Interventional 275.8 — 275.8 241.7 — 241.7 14.1% (0.5)% —% 14.6% Anesthesia 198.8 — 198.8 194.2 — 194.2 2.4% (0.3)% —% 2.7% Surgical 216.8 — 216.8 205.0 — 205.0 5.8% (0.9)% —% 6.7% Interventional Urology 162.8 — 162.8 153.2 — 153.2 6.3% (0.3)% —% 6.6% OEM 176.5 — 176.5 161.1 — 161.1 9.6% 0.1% —% 9.5% Other (1) 94.3 (13.8) 108.1 147.6 — 147.6 (36.2)% (0.1)% (9.3)% (26.8)% Consolidated $1,487.5 ($13.8) $1,501.3 $1,454.2 $— $1,454.2 2.3% (0.3)% (1.0)% 3.6%

(1) In 2024, amounts reflect the impact from increases in our reserves related to the Italian payback measure pertaining to prior years.

Reconciliation of Consolidated Statement of Income Items (Dollars in millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Revenue Gross

margin SG&A (1) R&D (1) Operating

margin (2) Income before

income taxes Income tax

expense Effective

income tax

rate Diluted

earnings per

share from

continuing

operations GAAP Basis $749.7 55.6% 33.4% 5.5% 15.6% $97.5 $17.3 17.8% $1.69 Adjustments Restructuring, restructuring related and impairment items (A) — 0.5 (0.1) — 1.6 12.2 2.1 0.21 Acquisition, integration and divestiture related items (B) — — (0.7) — 0.7 5.6 — 0.12 Italian payback measure (C) 13.8 0.7 (0.6) — 1.4 13.8 — 0.29 ERP implementation — — (0.4) — 0.4 3.0 0.4 0.06 MDR — — — (0.5) 0.4 3.1 — 0.07 Intangible amortization expense — 4.0 (2.6) — 6.6 49.6 5.0 0.94 Tax adjustments — — — — — — (2.1) 0.04 Adjustments total 13.8 5.2 (4.4) (0.5) 11.1 87.3 5.4 1.73 Adjusted basis $763.5 60.8% 29.0% 5.0% 26.7% $184.8 $22.7 12.3% $3.42

Three Months Ended July 2, 2023 Gross

margin SG&A (1) R&D (1) Operating

margin (2) Income before

income taxes Income tax

expense Effective

income tax

rate Diluted

earnings per

share from

continuing

operations GAAP Basis 54.9% 30.0% 5.3% 19.3% $127.0 $15.5 12.2% $2.35 Adjustments Restructuring, restructuring related and impairment items (A) 1.0 — (0.2) 1.5 10.8 1.7 0.19 Acquisition, integration and divestiture related items (B) — 1.0 — (1.0) (7.5) — (0.16) ERP implementation — (0.2) — 0.2 1.3 0.3 0.02 MDR — — (1.0) 1.0 7.6 — 0.16 Intangible amortization expense 3.1 (2.5) — 5.6 42.0 2.1 0.85 Tax adjustments — — — — — — — Adjustments total 4.1 (1.7) (1.2) 7.3 54.2 4.1 1.06 Adjusted basis 59.0% 28.3% 4.1% 26.6% $181.2 $19.6 10.8% $3.41

Notes: (1) Selling, general and administrative expenses and research and development expenses are shown as a percentage of as reported and adjusted revenues.

(2) Operating margin defined as Income from continuing operations before interest, loss on extinguishment of debt and taxes as a percentage of as reported and adjusted revenues. Totals may not sum due to rounding.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Revenue Gross

margin SG&A (1) R&D (1) Operating

margin (2) Income before

income taxes Income tax

expense Effective

income tax

rate Diluted

earnings per

share from

continuing

operations GAAP Basis $1,487.5 56.0% 42.5% 5.3% 7.5% $71.7 $(24.2) (33.8)% $2.02 Adjustments Restructuring, restructuring related and impairment items (A) — 0.4 (0.1) — 1.2 18.0 3.1 0.32 Acquisition, integration and divestiture related items (B) — 0.1 (0.5) — 0.6 9.0 0.4 0.18 Italian payback measure (C) 13.8 0.3 (0.4) — 0.9 13.8 — 0.29 ERP implementation — — (0.2) — 0.2 3.1 0.4 0.06 MDR — — — (0.5) 0.4 6.3 — 0.13 Pension termination costs — — (9.3) — 9.3 138.6 58.2 1.70 Intangible amortization expense — 4.1 (2.6) — 6.6 99.8 10.1 1.89 Tax adjustments — — — — — — (2.1) 0.04 Adjustments total 13.8 4.9 (13.1) (0.5) 19.2 288.6 70.1 4.61 Adjusted basis $1,501.3 60.9% 29.4% 4.8% 26.7% $360.3 $45.9 12.7% $6.63

Six Months Ended July 2, 2023 Gross

margin SG&A (1) R&D (1) Operating

margin (2) Income before

income taxes Income tax

expense Effective

income tax

rate Diluted

earnings per

share from

continuing

operations GAAP Basis 55.0% 31.4% 5.6% 17.8% $224.4 $35.7 15.9% $3.99 Adjustments Restructuring, restructuring related and impairment items (A) 1.1 — (0.2) 1.6 22.8 3.5 0.41 Acquisition, integration and divestiture related items (B) — 0.3 — (0.3) (4.4) 0.1 (0.10) ERP implementation — (0.2) — 0.2 2.5 0.6 0.04 MDR — — (1.2) 1.2 17.9 — 0.38 Intangible amortization expense 3.1 (2.6) — 5.7 83.6 4.1 1.68 Tax adjustments — — — — — (4.8) 0.10 Adjustments total 4.2 (2.5) (1.4) 8.4 122.4 3.5 2.51 Adjusted basis 59.2% 28.9% 4.2% 26.2% $346.8 $39.2 11.3% $6.50

Notes: (1) Selling, general and administrative expenses and research and development expenses are shown as a percentage of as reported and adjusted revenues.

(2) Operating margin defined as Income from continuing operations before interest, loss on extinguishment of debt and taxes as a percentage of as reported and adjusted revenues. Totals may not sum due to rounding.

Tickmarks to Reconciliation Tables

(A) Restructuring, restructuring related and impairment items – For the three months ended June 30, 2024, pre-tax restructuring charges were $7.9 million and restructuring related charges were $4.4 million. For the three months ended July 2, 2023, pre-tax restructuring charges were $1.5 million and restructuring related charges were $9.3 million. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, pre-tax restructuring charges were $8.4 million; restructuring related charges were $7.5 million; and impairment charges were $2.1 million. For the six months ended July 2, 2023, pre-tax restructuring charges were $3.7 million and restructuring related charges were $19.1 million. (B) Acquisition, integration and divestiture related items – For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and July 2, 2023, these charges related to changes in the estimated fair value of our contingent consideration liabilities and the acquisition of Palette Life Sciences AB. (C) Italian payback measure – Adjustment reflects the impact of an increase in reserves for prior years related to the Italian payback measure and its impact on the adjusted basis for each Non-GAAP financial measure presented within the table.

ABOUT TELEFLEX INCORPORATED

As a global provider of medical technologies, Teleflex is driven by our purpose to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. Through our vision to become the most trusted partner in healthcare, we offer a diverse portfolio with solutions in the therapy areas of anesthesia, emergency medicine, interventional cardiology and radiology, surgical, vascular access, and urology. We believe that the potential of great people, purpose driven innovation, and world-class products can shape the future direction of healthcare.

Teleflex is the home of Arrow™, Barrigel™, Deknatel™, LMA™, Pilling™, QuikClot™ Rüsch™, UroLift™ and Weck™ – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

At Teleflex, we are empowering the future of healthcare. For more information, please visit teleflex.com.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the implementation and execution of our share repurchase program, including our planned accelerated share repurchase; statements related to our long-term growth profile and ability to create significant shareholder value; our ability to opportunistically repurchase shares as part of a broader capital allocation strategy while not compromising the company’s capacity to invest in the growth of our business, including the execution of value creating M&A opportunities; forecasted 2024 GAAP and constant currency revenue growth and GAAP and adjusted diluted earnings per share; and our estimates regarding the projected impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations on our 2024 financial results. Actual results could differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements due to, among other things, delays or cancellations in shipments; demand for and market acceptance of new and existing products; our inability to provide products to our customers, which may be due to, among other things, events that impact key distributors, suppliers and third-party vendors that sterilize our products; our inability to integrate acquired businesses into our operations, realize planned synergies and operate such businesses profitably in accordance with our expectations; the inability of acquired businesses to generate revenues in accordance with our expectations; our inability to effectively execute our restructuring plans and programs; our inability to realize anticipated savings from restructuring plans and programs; the impact of healthcare reform legislation and proposals to amend, replace or repeal the legislation; changes in Medicare, Medicaid and third party coverage and reimbursements; the impact of enacted tax legislation and related regulations; competitive market conditions and resulting effects on revenues and pricing; increases in raw material costs that cannot be recovered in product pricing; global economic factors, including currency exchange rates, interest rates, trade disputes, sovereign debt issues and international conflicts and hostilities, such as the ongoing conflicts in the Ukraine and the Middle East; public health epidemics; difficulties in entering new markets; general economic conditions; and other factors described or incorporated in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as otherwise specifically stated by us or as required by law or regulation.

TELEFLEX INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 July 2, 2023 June 30, 2024 July 2, 2023 (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share) Net revenues $ 749,691 $ 743,259 $ 1,487,540 $ 1,454,191 Cost of goods sold 333,233 335,436 654,948 654,988 Gross profit 416,458 407,823 832,592 799,203 Selling, general and administrative expenses 250,631 223,306 493,461 456,022 Research and development expenses 41,094 39,448 78,393 80,917 Pension settlement charge — — 138,139 — Restructuring and impairment charges 7,855 1,508 10,514 3,729 Income from continuing operations before interest and taxes 116,878 143,561 112,085 258,535 Interest expense 21,168 17,762 43,851 36,099 Interest income (1,787 ) (1,156 ) (3,453 ) (1,999 ) Income from continuing operations before taxes 97,497 126,955 71,687 224,435 Taxes (benefit) on income from continuing operations 17,332 15,532 (24,219 ) 35,716 Income from continuing operations 80,165 111,423 95,906 188,719 Operating loss from discontinued operations (164 ) (114 ) (751 ) (825 ) Tax benefit on operating loss from discontinued operations (37 ) (26 ) (172 ) (189 ) Loss from discontinued operations (127 ) (88 ) (579 ) (636 ) Net income $ 80,038 $ 111,335 $ 95,327 $ 188,083 Earnings per share: Basic: Income from continuing operations $ 1.70 $ 2.37 $ 2.03 $ 4.02 Loss from discontinued operations — — (0.01 ) (0.02 ) Net income $ 1.70 $ 2.37 $ 2.02 $ 4.00 Diluted: Income from continuing operations $ 1.69 $ 2.35 $ 2.02 $ 3.99 Loss from discontinued operations — — (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Net income $ 1.69 $ 2.35 $ 2.01 $ 3.98 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 47,151 46,981 47,130 46,965 Diluted 47,361 47,329 47,378 47,307

TELEFLEX INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (Dollars in thousands) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 238,567 $ 222,848 Accounts receivable, net 448,897 443,467 Inventories 636,908 626,216 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 94,826 107,471 Prepaid taxes 18,890 7,404 Total current assets 1,438,088 1,407,406 Property, plant and equipment, net 491,996 479,913 Operating lease assets 112,010 123,521 Goodwill 2,892,629 2,914,055 Intangible assets, net 2,379,916 2,501,960 Deferred tax assets 6,424 6,748 Other assets 120,577 98,943 Total assets $ 7,441,640 $ 7,532,546 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Current borrowings $ 93,750 $ 87,500 Accounts payable 113,450 132,247 Accrued expenses 153,403 146,880 Payroll and benefit-related liabilities 113,112 146,535 Accrued interest 5,771 5,583 Income taxes payable 19,731 41,453 Other current liabilities 57,534 46,547 Total current liabilities 556,751 606,745 Long-term borrowings 1,624,222 1,727,572 Deferred tax liabilities 453,028 456,080 Pension and postretirement benefit liabilities 23,026 23,989 Noncurrent liability for uncertain tax positions 3,271 3,370 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 102,572 111,300 Other liabilities 120,051 162,502 Total liabilities 2,882,921 3,091,558 Commitments and contingencies Total shareholders’ equity 4,558,719 4,440,988 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 7,441,640 $ 7,532,546

TELEFLEX INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 July 2, 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities of continuing operations: Net income $ 95,327 $ 188,083 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Loss from discontinued operations 579 636 Depreciation expense 34,487 36,723 Intangible asset amortization expense 99,686 83,600 Deferred financing costs and debt discount amortization expense 1,716 1,700 Pension settlement charge 138,139 — Fair value step up of acquired inventory sold 1,722 — Changes in contingent consideration 5,852 (6,776 ) Assets impairment charge 2,110 — Stock-based compensation 15,739 14,020 Deferred income taxes, net (62,953 ) 460 Interest benefit on swaps designated as net investment hedges (8,000 ) (10,288 ) Other 2,168 2,824 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and disposals: Accounts receivable (11,238 ) (16,587 ) Inventories (23,775 ) (45,630 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 11,443 12,120 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (34,157 ) (53,766 ) Income taxes receivable and payable, net (64,313 ) (36,501 ) Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 204,532 170,618 Cash flows from investing activities of continuing operations: Expenditures for property, plant and equipment (73,232 ) (39,374 ) Payments for businesses and intangibles acquired, net of cash acquired (70 ) (129 ) Net proceeds on swaps designated as net investment hedges 18,262 10,275 Proceeds from sales of investments 7,300 — Purchase of investments (7,300 ) — Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations (55,040 ) (29,228 ) Cash flows from financing activities of continuing operations: Reduction in borrowings (98,250 ) (154,500 ) Net proceeds from share based compensation plans and related tax impacts 2,398 572 Payments for contingent consideration (122 ) (121 ) Dividends paid (32,018 ) (31,941 ) Net cash used in financing activities from continuing operations (127,992 ) (185,990 ) Cash flows from discontinued operations: Net cash used in operating activities (2,239 ) (454 ) Net cash used in discontinued operations (2,239 ) (454 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (3,542 ) 3,836 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 15,719 (41,218 ) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 222,848 292,034 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 238,567 $ 250,816

