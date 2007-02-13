Talecris Plasma Resources Opens First New Center In Champaign, Illinois

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. & CHAMPAIGN, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Talecris Plasma Resources, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Talecris Biotherapeutics, Inc., today opened its newest plasma collection center in Champaign, Illinois. This center, located at 24 East Green Street in Suite 16, is one of 58 plasma collection centers owned by Talecris, and is the first new center to open since the launch of the Talecris Plasma Resources business in November 2006. The plasma donated at Talecris Plasma Resources centers provides the source material for the production of critical care protein therapies that treat people with life-threatening disorders in a variety of therapeutic areas, including immunology, pulmonology, and hemostasis.