Switch Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 5th Annual Neuro Perspectives Virtual Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Switch Therapeutics, a biotechnology company pioneering a new way to use RNA science to treat disease utilizing its proprietary CASi (Conditionally Activated siRNA) platform, today announced that Dee Datta, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of Switch Therapeutics, will present and host investor meetings at the H.C. Wainwright 5th Annual Neuro Perspectives Virtual Conference on Thursday, June 27, 2024.

A recording of the webcast will be available on the conference day starting at 7:00 a.m. ET (4:00 a.m. PT) and will be available here. The webcast recording will be available for replay for 90 days following the conclusion of the conference.

About Switch Therapeutics

Switch Therapeutics is an emerging biotechnology company pioneering a new type of medicine, integrating nucleic acid nanotechnology and RNA interference (RNAi) science to build a unique pipeline focused on central nervous system (CNS) diseases, with high unmet need. The CASi (Conditionally Activated siRNA) Platform, the company’s novel gene knockdown approach, is based on technology developed by renowned researchers in the field of RNA and drug development from Caltech, Harvard Medical School and City of Hope. CASi combines advantageous properties of both single and double-stranded RNAs in a single molecule, allowing for efficient self-delivery and uptake, potency and duration of effect, cell selective RNAi activity and broad applicability beyond the CNS. Switch is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information, connect with Switch on LinkedIn or visit www.switchthera.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240625564323/en/