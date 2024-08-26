SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Structure Therapeutics Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

August 26, 2024 | 
1 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GPCR), a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company developing novel oral small molecule therapeutics for metabolic and cardiopulmonary diseases, today announced management will participate at the following investor conferences in September:

  • Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference
    Fireside chat: Thursday, September 5 at 10:00 a.m. EDT
  • Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference 2024
    Fireside chat: Thursday, September 19 at 9:10 a.m. EDT

Live and archived webcasts of the fireside chats will be accessible from the company’s website https://ir.structuretx.com/events-presentations/events. Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days.

About Structure Therapeutics
Structure Therapeutics is a science-driven clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative oral small molecule treatments for chronic metabolic and cardiopulmonary conditions with significant unmet medical needs. Utilizing its next generation structure-based drug discovery platform, the Company has established a robust GPCR-targeted pipeline, featuring multiple wholly-owned proprietary clinical-stage small molecule compounds designed to surpass the scalability limitations of traditional biologic and peptide therapies and be accessible to more patients around the world. For additional information, please visit www.structuretx.com.

Investors:
Danielle Keatley
Structure Therapeutics Inc.
ir@structuretx.com

Media:
Dan Budwick
1AB
Dan@1abmedia.com

Events Northern California
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
3D concept photo of gene editing showing a tweezers inserting a DNA fragment into a larger strand
Gene editing
Gene Editing Startup Tome Struggles to Stay Afloat Just Months After Launching
August 23, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Gloved hand holding a vial of mpox vaccine
Earnings
Bavarian Nordic Adopts Optimistic Outlook Amid New Orders for Mpox Vaccine
August 23, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Novartis head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada
Business
Novartis, Versant Launch RNA Kidney Medicines—Focused Borealis
August 22, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Downward trendline superimposed on a picture of a man working on financial records
China
WuXi Biologics Takes Net Profit Hit Despite Inking Record Number of New Projects
August 22, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac