Press Releases

Standard BioTools Announces Conference Call and Webcast for Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on July 31, 2024

July 17, 2024 
1 min read

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard BioTools Inc. (“Standard BioTools” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LAB) today announced that it will report second quarter 2024 financial results on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, after the close of the market.

The Company’s management will host a conference call and webcast at 1:30 p.m. PT, 4:30 p.m. ET, on July 31, 2024, to discuss second quarter 2024 financial results and operational progress. A press release including the financial results will be publicly distributed before the call.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing:

US domestic callers: (888) 346-3970
Outside US callers: (412) 902-4297

Live audio of the webcast will be available online on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at Events & Presentations. The webcast will be archived and available on Standard BioTools™ Investor Relations page at investors.standardbio.com.

About Standard BioTools Inc.

Standard BioTools Inc. (Nasdaq:LAB), the parent company of SomaLogic Inc. and previously known as Fluidigm Corporation, has an established portfolio of essential, standardized next-generation technologies that help biomedical researchers develop medicines faster and better. As a leading solutions provider, the company provides reliable and repeatable insights in health and disease using its proprietary mass cytometry and microfluidics technologies, which help transform scientific discoveries into better patient outcomes. Standard BioTools works with leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, plant and animal research and clinical laboratories worldwide, focusing on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including oncology, immunology and immunotherapy. Learn more at standardbio.com or connect with us on X, Facebook®, LinkedIn, and YouTube™.

For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Limited Use Label License and other terms may apply: standardbio.com/legal/salesterms. Patent and License Information: standardbio.com/legal/notices.
Trademarks: standardbio.com/legal/trademarks. Any other trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners. ©2024 Standard BioTools Inc. (f.k.a. Fluidigm Corporation). All rights reserved.

Investor Contact:

David Holmes
Gilmartin Group LLC
(332) 330-1031
ir@standardbio.com

Events Earnings California
