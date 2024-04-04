Spineology ® Appoints new Member to Leadership Team; Spine Veteran Emory Rooney joins as Executive Vice President of Sales.

ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Spineology Inc. (“Spineology” or the “Company”), the leader in ultra-minimally invasive spine surgery, announced today the addition of Emory Rooney as Executive Vice President, Sales. In this role, Rooney will lead U.S. market growth and sales efforts. Rooney comes to Spineology with extensive spine sales experience, having served in Medical Device fields related to spinal implants and navigation for nearly 20 years.

“The addition of Emory adds even further conviction about our clear opportunity for growth at Spineology,” said Brian Snider, Chief Executive Officer at Spineology. “I have had the opportunity to work with Emory and have seen his impact leading sales teams, building new territories, and establishing customer relationships. His experience and level of commitment bring an added degree of sophistication to our selling process. I have full confidence that he will continue to build an incredible sales team that compels surgeons, distributors, and the market to leverage Spineology technology,” added Snider.

Emory Rooney is joining Spineology with nearly two decades of medical device experience. Prior to joining Spineology, Mr. Rooney spent nearly six years with Alphatec Spine (Nasdaq: ATEC), where he served as the Vice President of Sales, East. Under his leadership his territory grew by ten times, achieving over $100 million in annual sales during his tenure. Prior to his time at ATEC, Mr. Rooney had a successful ten-year career with Stryker (Nasdaq: SYK), beginning with various sales representative roles at Stryker Navigation and Stryker Spine, and advancing into numerous leadership roles as a Branch manager, Regional Sales Manager and Area Vice President. Mr. Rooney also proudly serves as a board member for the International Spine Foundation, a non-profit that serves underprivileged spine patients in need of care. Mr. Rooney received his bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Central Florida.

“The opportunity to join this growing team of spine experts compelled me to the Spineology organization,” said Rooney. “After learning more about the versatility of the Optimesh® technology, and the incredible hospital access garnered by the uniqueness of the implant, one that is supported by IDE level data, it was an easy decision to jump on board. I am thrilled to join an organization that I know is set up for exceptional growth.”

With Mr. Rooney’s hire, Spineology furthers its continued organizational expansion across the United States, with a core focus on its OptiMesh portfolio of implants.

About Spineology

Spineology Inc. leads the way in ultra-minimally invasive spine surgery, revolutionizing how surgeons treat patients with spinal pathologies. Its proprietary technology, OptiMesh sets the company apart from traditional fusion procedures enabling surgeons to optimize outcomes, while minimizing tissue disruption and enhancing patient recovery. With a strong commitment to patient-centered care, Spineology aspires to provide every spine patient the freedom from pain through the creation and delivery of ultra-MIS solutions.

