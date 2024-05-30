Sparrow Pharmaceuticals’ David Katz, PhD, to Receive Outstanding Innovation Award at the 2024 Annual Endocrine Society Conference

Dr. Katz will describe new clinical trial results of the proprietary HSD-1 inhibitor SPI-62 in a session on the Development of Novel Endocrine Therapies

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Sparrow Pharmaceuticals, announced today that it will be attending the Endocrine Society (ENDO) 2024 Annual Conference. The meeting will be held in-person from June 1-4 in Boston, MA. Notably, Sparrow’s Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. David A. Katz will be the 2024 Laureate Recipient of the Outstanding Innovation Award.

This award is bestowed upon an individual who has demonstrated innovation to further endocrine research or practice in the field of endocrinology. David is recognized for his extensive research on HSD-1 inhibitors as novel therapies to treat patients with Cushing syndrome, autonomous cortisol secretion, and other forms of hypercortisolism, as well as those who rely on glucocorticoid medicines as long-term therapy of rheumatic diseases and other conditions. The award presentation will take place on Sunday, June 2nd at 8:00AM ET.

“I thank the Endocrine Society for recognition of the Sparrow team and our research partners as we develop SPI-62 for patients who suffer the adverse effects of glucocorticoid excess,” said David A. Katz, PhD., Chief Scientific Officer, Sparrow Pharmaceuticals. “We work with alacrity to deliver a novel therapy that meets those patients’ unmet needs.”

“David Katz is a visionary entrepreneur and scientist who recognized the promising therapeutic potential of HSD-1 inhibitors in treating cortisol excess, a debilitating condition for patients,” said Susan J. Mandel, MD, MPH, Chair of the Laureate Awards Committee, ENDO. “He then founded a company to bring his vision to fruition and improve patient’s lives.”

Dr. Katz will also present a lecture on HSD-1 inhibition and its role in reducing harms associated with glucocorticoid excess. He will present interim data from ongoing clinical trials in patients with polymyalgia rheumatica and in patients with ACTH-dependent Cushing’s syndrome.

Presentation title : HSD11B1 inhibition reducing toxicities of glucocorticoids

: HSD11B1 inhibition reducing toxicities of glucocorticoids Presenter : David A. Katz, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, Sparrow Pharmaceuticals

: David A. Katz, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, Sparrow Pharmaceuticals Date/Time : Monday June 3rd, 5:00-5:30 PM ET; Location: BCEC: 156ABC

: Monday June 3rd, 5:00-5:30 PM ET; Location: BCEC: 156ABC Session: SY55 – Development of Novel Endocrine Therapies by Inhibiting Steroid Biosynthesis

To learn more about Sparrow Pharmaceuticals SPI-62, visit www.sparrowpharma.com.

About Sparrow Pharmaceuticals

Sparrow Pharmaceuticals was founded to spare patients the ravages of steroids. Leveraging underappreciated scientific insights into glucocorticoid biology, the company is working to provide better treatment options for serious disorders of hypercortisolism, and to revolutionize the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. Its lead product, SPI-62, is an oral, small molecule, novel therapeutic treatment designed to target the source of active intracellular glucocorticoids in key tissues.

