Sofie Biosciences Partners With PerkinElmer, Inc. To Deliver Benchtop PET In Vivo Imaging Systems To Preclinical Research Professionals

CULVER CITY, Calif., June 13, 2014 /PRNewswire/ -- Sofie Biosciences, a leader in the field of PET imaging, and PerkinElmer Inc., today announced an agreement in which PerkinElmer will exclusively commercialize and sell preclinical Positron Emission Tomography (PET) X-Ray and 3-dimensional Computed Tomography (CT) imaging systems developed by, or in conjunction with, Sofie Biosciences.

PET imaging is an essential preclinical research tool in understanding the biology of disease, biological impact of drugs, and clinical translation. Sofie and PerkinElmer will work together on the manufacturing and development of these new imaging instrument systems. PerkinElmer will also assist Sofie in marketing Sofie’s chemical synthesis and advanced probe development capabilities.

These benchtop PET imaging systems provide highly sensitive and quantitative biological assays for application data in such fields as oncology, immunology, neurobiology, cardiology, and pharmacology. These systems are complementary to PerkinElmer’s current portfolio of preclinical offerings, which includes IVIS® optical imaging systems (available with integrated x-ray or CT,), high-performance dedicated Quantum microCT systems and a full line of imaging reagents and probes, including PET radioisotopes.

In addition to the current G4 PET/X Ray system, Sofie and PerkinElmer are announcing a new translational imaging solution, the G8 PET/CT Small Animal Imaging System. This offering integrates PET and CT into an innovative, high-performance bench top system built to enable preclinical workflows for biologists, biochemists, and pharmacologists.

“Our relationship combines PerkinElmer’s preclinical leadership with Sofie’s PET expertise to bring new translational imaging solutions to the global research community,” said Patrick Phelps, President and CEO of Sofie Biosciences.

“As a leading provider of imaging platforms for cellular, tissue and in vivo research, PerkinElmer is pleased to partner with Sofie, a leader in the field of PET imaging, to deliver these systems to the global preclinical research community,” said Brian Kim, President, Life Sciences & Technology, PerkinElmer. “In vivo preclinical imaging plays an integral role in translational research and drug discovery, facilitating a unique understanding of disease initiation, progression and therapeutic responses.”

For more information on the G8 PET/CT and G4 PET/X-RAY systems, please visit sofiebio.com/products/imaging/

Sofie is combining new PET imaging agents with innovative imaging and synthesis systems to provide researchers and physicians with tools to better investigate the biology of disease. By empowering a wide array of people with valuable, translational imaging tools, Sofie is making PET scans more accessible and increasing the diversity of its applications.

PerkinElmer, Inc. is a global leader focused on improving the health and safety of people and the environment. The Company reported revenue of approximately $2.2 billion in 2013, has about 7,600 employees serving customers in more than 150 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 Index. Additional information is available through 1-877-PKI-NYSE, or at www.perkinelmer.com.

