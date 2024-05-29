Sixteen Researchers from Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Share Cancer Care Discoveries at 2024 ASCO® Annual Meeting

37 Cutting-Edge Study Results Presented at Global Gathering, Six Oral Presentations.

FORT MYERS, Fla., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) physicians will present findings from multiple clinical studies that are contributing to global advancements in cancer care at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO®) Annual Meeting in Chicago. Clinical research originating from trials conducted at the three FCS Phase 1 Drug Development Units and late-phase studies at FCS clinics throughout Florida are among those being published or presented during the five-day international gathering of oncology physicians and professionals.

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute research featured in 37 presentations/publications at 2024 ASCO.

“It is gratifying to see how FCS continues to expand the understanding of cancer worldwide,” said FCS President & Managing Physician Lucio N. Gordan, MD. “Our clinical research efforts are patient centric. Each discovery enables us to target treatments with greater precision and impact for patients.”

Manish Patel, MD, FCS director of drug development, notes that much of the clinical research being presented is focused on targeted treatments and biological combinations. Dr. Patel said, “The phase 1/2 trials offered at FCS provide patients early access to the most promising therapies and consistently lead to expedited FDA approvals that expand availability on a global scale.”

Several FCS principal investigators are first authors of four abstracts that will be presented throughout the meeting:

Manish Patel , MD Preliminary results from a phase 1 study of AC699, an orally bioavailable chimeric estrogen receptor degrader, in patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer Safety and preliminary efficacy of EIK1001 in combination with atezolizumab in participants with advanced solid tumors. Dr. Patel is a co-author of eight additional presentations

, MD Judy Wang , MD Phase 1/2 study of NGM707, an ILT2/ILT4 dual antagonist antibody, in advanced solid tumors: Interim results from dose-escalation. She also is first author of the published abstract, A novel oral microtubule inhibitor utidelone capsule (UTD2): A phase 1 clinical study to assess the tolerability, safety, and efficacy in advanced solid tumors, of which Dr. Manish Patel is a co-author. Dr. Wang is also a co-author of six additional presentations

Maen Hussein , MD NAPOLI 3.

FCS hematologist and medical oncologist Cesar Augusto Perez, MD will present an oral education session titled, “Emerging Data for Antibody Drug Conjugates in Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma.”

The following FCS principal investigators will have their abstracts presented during oral presentations of research results and other clinical findings which they have co-authored:

“We’re winning. We’re beating cancer,” said Bradley Monk, MD, gynecologic oncologist and FCS medical director of late-phase clinical research. “Our discoveries through clinical trials are helping patients live longer and better lives.” Dr. Monk is co-author of four presentations at ASCO, including the results of the international phase 3 OUTBACK trial of racial disparities and survival outcome of patients with locally advanced cervix cancer.

Results from additional FCS co-authors will also be presented in various sessions, 26 in total, highlighting a variety of cancer types and treatment modalities:

“Our commitment to oncology research is stronger than ever and clearly demonstrated by sheer volume of abstracts presented by FCS researchers at this global symposium,” stated FCS Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker. “The insights and breakthroughs revealed here fortify our resolve to tirelessly innovate and improve outcomes for patients worldwide.”

FCS will be featured in 37 presentations and publications over the course of the conference. All abstracts and presentations are available to view at ASCO® 2024 Annual Meeting.

The American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO®) represents nearly 50,000 physicians and oncology professionals representing 150 countries who care for people living with all forms of cancer. ASCO® works to conquer cancer through research, education, policy and promotion of high quality and equitable patient care.

View a full list of the FCS abstracts presented here: FLCancer.com/FCS-2024-ASCO-Presentations-052924.pdf

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. The majority of new cancer drugs recently approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with FCS participation.* Recognized for our research, FCS is a recipient of the national Clinical Trials Participation Award presented by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). FCS physicians, trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Celebrating its 40th year in 2024, FCS has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies genomic-based treatment and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

*Prior to approval

