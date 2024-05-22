SUBSCRIBE
Biotech Beach

Simulations Plus to Participate in 21st Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

May 22, 2024 | 
1 min read

Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP) (“Simulations Plus”), a leading provider of modeling and simulation solutions for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemicals, and consumer goods industries, today announced that Shawn O’Connor, chief executive officer, will participate in Craig-Hallum’s 21st Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in Minneapolis, MN.

Each year, Craig-Hallum hosts a multi-industry investor conference featuring more than 130 public companies where institutional clients can meet formally with corporate management. Attendance is by invitation only. For more information about the conference, please visit the Craig-Hallum conference website.

About Simulations Plus

Serving clients worldwide for more than 25 years, Simulations Plus is a leading provider in the biosimulation market providing software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development, research, and regulatory submissions. We offer solutions that bridge artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning, physiologically based pharmacokinetics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. Our technology is licensed and applied by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and regulatory agencies worldwide. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com. Follow us on LinkedIn | X | YouTube.

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)

We focus our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts where we can have the most positive impact. To learn more about our latest initiatives and priorities, please visit our website to read our 2023 ESG update.

Contacts

Simulations Plus Investor Relations
Renee Bouche
661-723-7723
renee.bouche@simulations-plus.com

Financial Profiles
Lisa Fortuna
310-622-8251
slp@finprofiles.com

Source: Simulations Plus, Inc.

Events Minnesota
