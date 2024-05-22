Simulations Plus to Participate in 21st Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

LANCASTER, Calif.--()--(Nasdaq: SLP) (“Simulations Plus”), a leading provider of modeling and simulation solutions for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemicals, and consumer goods industries, today announced that Shawn O’Connor, chief executive officer, will participate in Craig-Hallum’s 21Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in Minneapolis, MN. Mr. O’Connor will host one-on-one and small group meetings throughout the day.

Each year, Craig-Hallum hosts a multi-industry investor conference featuring more than 130 public companies where institutional clients can meet formally with corporate management. Attendance is by invitation only. For more information about the conference, please visit the Craig-Hallum conference website.

About Simulations Plus

Serving clients worldwide for more than 25 years, Simulations Plus is a leading provider in the biosimulation market providing software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development, research, and regulatory submissions. We offer solutions that bridge artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning, physiologically based pharmacokinetics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. Our technology is licensed and applied by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and regulatory agencies worldwide. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com. Follow us on LinkedIn | X | YouTube.

