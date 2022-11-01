SUBSCRIBE
Shattuck Labs to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 8, 2022

November 1, 2022 | 
2 min read

AUSTIN, TX and DURHAM, NC, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Shattuck) (NASDAQ: STTK), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced it will report third quarter 2022 financial results and provide a general business overview on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

Title: Shattuck Labs Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
Speakers: Taylor Schreiber, CEO; Lini Pandite, CMO; Andrew Neill, CFO
Date & Time: Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET
Dial-in Details: Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (888) 440-4368; Toll Dial-In Number: (646) 960-0856; Conference ID: 5023003

To listen to the live webcast, please visit the Investor Relations page of the Shattuck Labs website here. Participants may register for the call here. While not required, interested participants are encouraged to join 10 minutes prior to the start of the event.

A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the live call and will be accessible on the Company’s website.

About Shattuck Labs, Inc.
Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: STTK) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease. Compounds derived from Shattuck’s proprietary Agonist Redirected Checkpoint, ARC®, platform simultaneously inhibit checkpoint molecules and activate costimulatory molecules with a single therapeutic. The company’s SL-172154 (SIRPα-Fc-CD40L) program, which is designed to block the CD47 immune checkpoint and simultaneously agonize the CD40 pathway, is being evaluated in multiple Phase 1 trials. A second product candidate, SL-279252 (PD1-Fc-OX40L), is being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors or lymphomas. Additionally, the company is advancing a proprietary Gamma Delta T Cell Engager, GADLEN™, platform, which is designed to bridge gamma delta T cells to tumor antigens for the treatment of patients with cancer. Shattuck has offices in both Austin, Texas and Durham, North Carolina. For more information, please visit: www.ShattuckLabs.com.

The Company intends to use the investor relations portion of its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Investor Contact:
Conor Richardson
Senior Director, Finance & Investor Relations
Shattuck Labs, Inc.
InvestorRelations@shattucklabs.com


Earnings
