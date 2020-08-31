Shattuck Labs Announces Initiation of Phase 1 Clinical Trial of SL-172154 (SIRPα-Fc-CD40L) for the Treatment of Ovarian Cancer

“SL-172154 is our lead wholly owned product candidate and a potentially best-in-class CD47 checkpoint inhibitor, a recently clinically validated target for cancer immunotherapy,” said Taylor Schreiber, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Shattuck. “In preclinical studies, SL-172154 demonstrated superior anti-tumor activity as compared to either CD47- or CD40-targeted antibodies, either alone or in combination. Based on its ability to simultaneously block the CD47/SIRPα checkpoint and activate the CD40 costimulatory receptor, we believe SL-172154 offers a promising approach to treating patients with ovarian cancer and a range of other cancer types.”

The Phase 1 clinical trial is a multicenter, open-label, dose-escalation study. The study will evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, anti-tumor, and pharmacodynamic effects of SL-172154. Initial clinical data from the trial are expected in the second half of 2021. In addition, Shattuck plans to evaluate SL-172154 in combination with other therapeutic agents in specific cancers.

“CD47/SIRPα checkpoint blocking therapeutics have emerged as promising immuno-oncology therapies. We are incredibly excited to have now initiated this clinical trial evaluating SL-172154 in patients with ovarian cancer, where there remains a high unmet need for effective new therapies,” said Lini Pandite, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Shattuck.

About SL-172154

SL-172154 is a bi-functional fusion protein designed to simultaneously inhibit the CD47/SIRPα checkpoint and activate the TNF costimulatory receptor CD40. In preclinical studies, SL-172154 demonstrated the ability to bridge the innate and adaptive immune response by simultaneously blocking the CD47 macrophage “don’t eat me” signal and agonizing CD40 to induce a T cell-mediated immune response, or “eat me” signal.

About Shattuck Labs, Inc.

Shattuck is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing its proprietary Agonist Redirected Checkpoint (ARC®) platform to develop an entirely new class of bi-functional fusion proteins with applications in oncology and autoimmune disease. The company’s lead wholly owned program, SL-172154 (SIRPα-Fc-CD40L), which is designed to block the CD47 immune checkpoint and simultaneously agonize the TNF CD40 pathway, is being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial. A second compound, SL-279252 (PD1-Fc-OX40L), is being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceuticals. Compounds derived from Shattuck’s ARC platform simultaneously inhibit checkpoint molecules and activate costimulatory molecules within a single therapeutic. Shattuck has offices in both Durham, North Carolina and Austin, Texas. For more information, please visit: http://www.ShattuckLabs.com.

