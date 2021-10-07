SELLAS Life Sciences to Participate in Upcoming Conferences in October 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) (“SELLAS” or the “Company”), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel cancer immunotherapies for a broad range of indications, today announced that Angelos Stergiou, MD, ScD. h.c., President and Chief Executive Officer of SELLAS, will participate in two upcoming conferences:

Laguna Biotech CEO Forum 2021 to be held at the Montage Laguna Beach hotel in Laguna Beach, CA on October 10-12, 2021.



A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners Biotech & Specialty Pharma Conference to be held virtually on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.

For more information about the conferences, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with SELLAS management, please contact your representative directly, or send an email to A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners at agpevents@allianceg.com, or KCSA Strategic Communications at SELLAS@kcsa.com.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc.

SELLAS is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel cancer immunotherapeutics for a broad range of indications. SELLAS’ lead product candidate, galinpepimut-S (GPS), is licensed from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and targets the WT1 protein, which is present in an array of tumor types. GPS has potential both as a monotherapy and in combination to address a broad spectrum of hematologic malignancies and solid tumor indications. SELLAS’ second product candidate, nelipepimut-S (NPS), is a HER2-directed cancer immunotherapy with potential to treat patients with early-stage breast cancer with low to intermediate HER2 expression, otherwise known as HER2 1+ or 2+, which includes triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) patients, following the standard of care.

For more information on SELLAS, please visit www.sellaslifesciences.com.

