Science 37 Enrolls 42% of Trial Cohort in 8 Weeks

Science 37 Supports Phase 3 Clinical Trial with Recruitment and Enrollment, Enhancing Access for Immunocompromised Patients Across the U.S.

MORRISVILLE, N.C., July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science 37 , a leader in enhancing patient access to clinical trials, disclosed the final figures resulting from its partnership with a biopharmaceutical company focused on infectious disease prevention research. Science 37 contributed to the recruitment and enrollment of an immunocompromised patient cohort for the sponsor’s Phase 3 trial.

Leveraging its proprietary Virtual Site and Patient Recruitment solutions, Science 37 identified, recruited, medically qualified, and enrolled 129 patients across 36 states within an 8-week timeline, averaging 65 patients per month. As the top-enrolling site, Science 37 successfully randomized and treated 42% of the cohort while achieving significant geographic, socio-economic, and cultural diversity among participants.

“Depending on the rarity of the condition or sensitivities of the target patient population, some studies are inherently more difficult to recruit and enroll,” said Dr. Debra Weinstein, VP of Internal Medicine and Principal Investigator at Science 37. “The complex nature of this study underscores Science 37’s ability to meet challenging clinical trial demands while enhancing patient access and care for vulnerable populations in a fully decentralized manner.”

Science 37's Patient Recruitment is available on a standalone basis to clinical research sponsors and CROs looking to enhance their patient enrollment efforts, or in combination with Science 37's industry-leading flagship Virtual Site, the Metasite™ , as part of an accelerated patient access offering.

About Science 37

Science 37’s mission is to accelerate clinical research by enabling universal trial access for patients. Through our solutions; the Metasite™ and Patient Recruitment, we accelerate enrollment by expanding the reach of clinical trials to patients beyond the traditional site and rigorously qualifying patients prior to referring them to a traditional site. Our solutions are powered by a proprietary technology stack with in-house medical and operational experts that enhance quality through standardized workflows and best-in-class study orchestration. To learn more, visit www.science37.com , or email science37@science37.com .

